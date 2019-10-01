Ocean Spray Cranberry Classic Juice Drink 4 X 1 Litre

- Energy144kJ 34kcal2%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars7.1g8%
- Salt0.03g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 96kJ /
Product Description
- Cranberry Juice drink with sugar and sweetener
- To find out more about our unique passion for cranberries and for more delicious serving suggestions please visit: oceanspray.co.uk or join us at: facebook.com/oceansprayuk
- Grower Owned Since 1930
- Antioxidant†
- Hi, I am Adrienne Mollor, 2nd generation Ocean Spray grower owner. I take great pride in growing and selecting the very best, ripe ruby-red cranberries to make this crisp, bright and uplifting juice drink. Its vitamin C also helps maintain a healthy immune system†
- †The 24mg of Vitamin C in one 100ml serving of Ocean Spray® Cranberry Classic® juice drink per day contributes to the protection of cells against oxidative stress, and to the normal function of the immune system, as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- High in vitamin C
- Free from artificial colours, flavours & preservatives
- Pack size: 4l
- Vitamin C also helps maintain a healthy immune system
- High in vitamin C
Information
Ingredients
Water, Cranberry Juice from Concentrate (27%), Sugar, Thickener (Pectin), Vitamin C, Vegetable and Fruit Concentrate (Carrot, Cranberry), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides, a Sweetener from Natural Stevia Leaves), Natural Flavouring
Storage
After opening, keep refrigerated and drink within 5 days.For Best Before End see top of pack.
Produce of
Our cranberries are grown in the USA, Canada and Chile
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled
Number of uses
This carton contains approximately six 150ml servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Packing. Widely Recycled at recycling points - check locally for Kerbside
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Refresco Beverages UK Limited,
- Bridgwater,
- TA6 4RN,
- UK.
Distributor address
- Distributed for:
- Refresco Beverages UK Limited,
- Bridgwater,
- TA6 4RN,
- UK.
Return to
- We are happy to help, so if you have any questions, please call our customer care line on... 00800 3456 1234
- Refresco Beverages UK Limited,
- Bridgwater,
- TA6 4RN,
- UK.
Net Contents
4 x 1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 150ml (%RI*)
|Energy
|96kJ /
|144kJ /
|-
|23kcal
|34kcal (2%)
|Fat
|0g
|0g (0%)
|of which Saturates
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Carbohydrate
|5.8g
|8.7g (3%)
|of which Sugars
|4.7g
|7.1g (8%)
|Protein
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Salt
|0.02g
|0.03g (0%)
|Vitamins/Minerals
|(%RI*)
|Vitamin C
|24mg (30%)
|36mg (45%)
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019