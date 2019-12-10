Courvoisier Vsop Cognac 70Cl
Product Description
- VSOP Cognac
- 2016 Gold Medal San Francisco World Spirits Competition
- 2015 Silver Medal San Francisco World Spirits Competition
- 2015 Silver Medal BTI Ratings and Competition (89 Rating)
- VSOP (Very Superior Old Pale) is a blend of several crus with a perfect balance between Fins Bois, Grande and Petite Champagnes at the peak of their aromatic potential to bring a delicate bouquet and excellent balance of oak and exotic flavours. Courvoisier VSOP is the perfect after dinner accompaniment, try it paired with your favourite coffee & chocolate, in a liqueur coffee or in an espresso martini.
- “Very smooth with an excellent balance of oak and floral flavours that can be fully appreciated neat or mixed with ice and water, it's also excellent in long drinks.” - Patrice Pinet, Master Blender
- Courvoisier Espresso Martini
- Ingredients:
- 30ml Courvoisier VSOP
- 15ml Coffee Liqueur
- 30ml Espresso (cooled)
- 10ml Sugar syrup
- Method:
- In a Boston shaker, add 35ml of Courvoisier VSOP, 15ml of coffee liqueur, 30ml of cooled espresso, and 10ml of sugar syrup. Add ice. Shake for 8 seconds and fine strain into a coupette glass. Garnish with three coffee beans.
- Taste the Golden age of Paris with Courvoisier, Le Cognac de Napoleon
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
40% vol
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of France
Name and address
- Produced and bottled by:
- Courvoisier,
- 16200 Jarnac,
- France.
Return to
- Maxxium UK Ltd,
- Maxxium House,
- Castle Business Park,
- Stirling,
- FK9 4RT.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
