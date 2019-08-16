Garnier Belle Color 111 Extra Light Ash Blonde Permanent Hair Dye

Don't buy it 1 stars A Tesco Customer16th August 2019 Usually buy Clairol nice N easy bought this because it was cheaper turned my hair silver/grey Report

Awful 1 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 22nd July 2017 My hair was dark blonde/light brown. I used this and it's made my hair dark brown. How can they call it natural EXTRA LIGHT ash blonde when it's gone darker? absolutely rubbish and I'm very disappointed with the results and it's ruined my weekend doing this, absolute ballshit would never try any of this range this again!!

LILAC HAIR!!! 1 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 27th September 2016 I used this colour for the first time normally being a Nutrisse user and NEVER again! I am a natural light blonde but having greys come through at the roots and sides thought I'd give this a go. Lilac hair was not my chosen shade....I now have to re do my hair as I have work tomorrow and don't think this will go down too well! Wish I had read some of the comments before purchase as it seems to be a regular problem with this colour. The advertising blurb of creating your natural hair tones...please Garnier show me anyone with natural lilac hair tones!!!

worat colour i have ever used 1 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 12th September 2016 I used product 111 natural extra light ash blonde for the first time following instructions exactly, my hair is now a lovely shade of silver/purple! Its looks like I have had a purple rinse, which is not the effect I wanted

Garnier Belle Color 111- extra light ash blonde 1 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 22nd July 2016 *** SHOCKING PRODUCT TURNED MY HAIR BLUE.. IF I COULD GIVE LESS OF A RATING I WOULD!! THIS PRODUCT NEEDS TO BE TAKEN OFF THE SHELFS AS LOOKS LIKE I'M NOT THE ONLY ONE THIS HAS HAPPENED TO. ***

This product is amazing! I used the garnier nutris 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 28th June 2016 This product is amazing! I used the garnier nutrisse maximum blonde d++ lightener and that lifted my hair but my roots were still a pale yellow and I really wanted them to be an ash colour so I could dye it silver. I read the reviews for this and everyone said it left a silver/blue tinge so I thought I'd go for it as that's the colour I wanted it and it worked perfect! It got rid of the yellow completely so it was a nice ash colour and made it silvery as well so I would definitely recommend this for anyone who wants to get rid of a yellow tinge to go silver. I did put a silver shampoo on after so that made it more silver but this definitely gets rid of yellow and adds some silver. Very happy!:)

This product doesn't work on darker hair! 1 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 12th June 2016 I have dark brown hair and wanted to add an ombre/highlighted look to my hair to give more texture. As shown on the side of the box dark brown hair leads to an ash light brown/dark blonde end result, this was not the case! My hair in colour has lifted ever so slightly and was not the desired look i wanted, i followed all the instructions correctly therefore i would not recommend this product for dark brown hair!

Back to my old self 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 20th May 2016 I previously used a garnier nutrisse colour that turned my hair ginger (previously highlighted with root growth) so I wasn't holding out much hope for this colour BUT I love it, so easy to use and the end effect is great even with a slight lilac tone (to be expected with ash colour) it has taken almost all of the ginger/brassiness of the previous colour away and I shall be buying again :)