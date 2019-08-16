Garnier Belle Color 111 Extra Light Ash Blonde Permanent Hair Dye

Don't buy it
Usually buy Clairol nice N easy bought this because it was cheaper turned my hair silver/grey
Awful
My hair was dark blonde/light brown. I used this and it's made my hair dark brown. How can they call it natural EXTRA LIGHT ash blonde when it's gone darker? absolutely rubbish and I'm very disappointed with the results and it's ruined my weekend doing this, absolute ballshit would never try any of this range this again!!
LILAC HAIR!!!
I used this colour for the first time normally being a Nutrisse user and NEVER again! I am a natural light blonde but having greys come through at the roots and sides thought I'd give this a go. Lilac hair was not my chosen shade....I now have to re do my hair as I have work tomorrow and don't think this will go down too well! Wish I had read some of the comments before purchase as it seems to be a regular problem with this colour. The advertising blurb of creating your natural hair tones...please Garnier show me anyone with natural lilac hair tones!!!
worat colour i have ever used
I used product 111 natural extra light ash blonde for the first time following instructions exactly, my hair is now a lovely shade of silver/purple! Its looks like I have had a purple rinse, which is not the effect I wanted
Garnier Belle Color 111- extra light ash blonde
*** SHOCKING PRODUCT TURNED MY HAIR BLUE.. IF I COULD GIVE LESS OF A RATING I WOULD!! THIS PRODUCT NEEDS TO BE TAKEN OFF THE SHELFS AS LOOKS LIKE I'M NOT THE ONLY ONE THIS HAS HAPPENED TO. ***
This product is amazing! I used the garnier nutris
This product is amazing! I used the garnier nutrisse maximum blonde d++ lightener and that lifted my hair but my roots were still a pale yellow and I really wanted them to be an ash colour so I could dye it silver. I read the reviews for this and everyone said it left a silver/blue tinge so I thought I'd go for it as that's the colour I wanted it and it worked perfect! It got rid of the yellow completely so it was a nice ash colour and made it silvery as well so I would definitely recommend this for anyone who wants to get rid of a yellow tinge to go silver. I did put a silver shampoo on after so that made it more silver but this definitely gets rid of yellow and adds some silver. Very happy!:)
This product doesn't work on darker hair!
I have dark brown hair and wanted to add an ombre/highlighted look to my hair to give more texture. As shown on the side of the box dark brown hair leads to an ash light brown/dark blonde end result, this was not the case! My hair in colour has lifted ever so slightly and was not the desired look i wanted, i followed all the instructions correctly therefore i would not recommend this product for dark brown hair!
Back to my old self
I previously used a garnier nutrisse colour that turned my hair ginger (previously highlighted with root growth) so I wasn't holding out much hope for this colour BUT I love it, so easy to use and the end effect is great even with a slight lilac tone (to be expected with ash colour) it has taken almost all of the ginger/brassiness of the previous colour away and I shall be buying again :)
Changed Formula
I have used this shade for years, never had a problem until recently, the formula has been changed. My grey is now purple until 3-4 washes after colouring, the rest of my hair doesn't go as light as it used to, it makes my eyes water, something it never did before & it's a lot runnier that it used to be so it splashes everywhere. The only reason I'm still using it is because it's always on offer at the supermarket, I have to use 2 packs because of my long hair, so 2 packs is about the same price as one of the other brands.