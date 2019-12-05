By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L 4 Pints

4.5(27)Write a review
Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L 4 Pints
£ 1.10
£0.48/litre
Per 200 ml
  • Energy419kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars9.6g
    11%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 209kJ / 50kcal

Product Description

  • Pasteurised homogenised semi-skimmed milk.
  • From British Farms. Supporting our trusted dairy farmers. Fair For Farmers Guarantee: We Promise every farmer is paid fairly for every pint of milk, every pint is 100% British and every cow is well cared for. For more information go to www.tescoplc.com/littlehelpsplan/
  • From British Farms. Supporting our trusted dairy farmers. Fair For Farmers Guarantee: We Promise every farmer is paid fairly for every pint of milk, every pint is 100% British and every cow is well cared for. For more information go to www.tescoplc.com/littlehelpsplan/
  • Pack size: 2.272l

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Keep upright.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

11 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2.272 Litres e 4 Pints

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 200ml
Energy209kJ / 50kcal419kJ / 100kcal
Fat1.8g3.6g
Saturates1.1g2.2g
Carbohydrate4.8g9.6g
Sugars4.8g9.6g
Fibre0g0g
Protein3.6g7.2g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

27 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

good quality

5 stars

good quality

Good always get a good date on the bottles

5 stars

Good always get a good date on the bottles

Online ordering = too soon expiry dates

2 stars

Expiry date when it was delivered was two days later. This happens a lot with products when ordering an online shop with Tesco, which causes lots of food waste and non-use.

great milk

5 stars

great milk

fresh

5 stars

good quality and fresh

THE LAST TWO WEEKS THE DATE ON THE MILK HAS NOT LS

4 stars

THE LAST TWO WEEKS THE DATE ON THE MILK HAS NOT LSTED FOR THE WHOLE WEEK

Good quality and price

5 stars

Good quality and price

Fresh!

5 stars

Great milk, stays fresh for a decent amount of time.

Great quality

5 stars

Great quality

Beautiful tasting milk i love it out of all the di

5 stars

Beautiful tasting milk i love it out of all the different milk you can buy

1-10 of 27 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Hovis Soft White Medium Bread 800G

£ 1.10
£0.14/100g

Tesco White Medium Bread 800G

£ 0.59
£0.07/100g

Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 12 Pack

£ 1.89
£0.16/each

Tesco British Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here