Tesco Skimmed Milk 2.272L/4 Pints

Wretched white water
Awful. Nothing but water lying about being milk. Wretched white water
I like the quality, I am using daily.
Simply the best skimmed milk
I only buy the Tesco Skimmed Milk as a rule, love it, have tried homogenised and other brands, but this one beats the rest, often try new ones and compare, so far, this really is the best.
Goooy lumps in milk
In the past five weeks I have had four of these go off. Tesco have refunded the price, but four in five weeks??
TOO often this milk is turning sour before expirat
went off well before use by date
Good quality skimmed milk.
Delicious healthy milk all the time,and at a very low price.
I always buy skimmed milk for it's taste and health benefits.