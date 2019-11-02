By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Skimmed Milk 2.272L/4 Pints

8
Tesco Skimmed Milk 2.272L/4 Pints
£ 1.10
£0.48/litre
Per 200ml
  • Energy315kJ 74kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars10.0g
    11%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 157kJ / 37kcal

Product Description

  • Pasteurised skimmed milk
  • We promise Every farmer is paid fairly for every pint of milk every pint is 100% British every cow is well cared for. For more information go to www.tescoplc.com/little helps plan/
  • From British Farms Fair For Farmers Guarantee We promise: Every farmer is paid fairly for every pint of milk Every pint is 100% British Every cow is well cared for. For more information go to www.tescoplc.com/little helps plan/
  • Pack size: 2.272l

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Keep upright.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

11 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2.272L e / 4 pints

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 200ml
Energy157kJ / 37kcal315kJ / 74kcal
Fat0.3g0.6g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate5.0g10.0g
Sugars5.0g10.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein3.6g7.2g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

8 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Wretched white water

1 stars

Awful. Nothing but water lying about being milk. Wretched white water

I like the quality, I am using daily.

4 stars

I like the quality, I am using daily.

Simply the best skimmed milk

5 stars

I only buy the Tesco Skimmed Milk as a rule, love it, have tried homogenised and other brands, but this one beats the rest, often try new ones and compare, so far, this really is the best.

Goooy lumps in milk

1 stars

In the past five weeks I have had four of these go off. Tesco have refunded the price, but four in five weeks??

TOO often this milk is turning sour before expirat

1 stars

TOO often this milk is turning sour before expiration date sick to death of this ,also staff picking milk with a short life

went off well before use by date

1 stars

went off well before use by date

Good quality skimmed milk.

5 stars

Good quality skimmed milk.

Delicious healthy milk all the time,and at a very low price.

5 stars

I always buy skimmed milk for it's taste and health benefits.

