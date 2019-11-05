Carrots Loose Class 1

Just good carrots
Fresh carrot, perfec size. No problems at all.
love these carrots
sometimes this product is very small in size and flavour is poor
Very disappointed
I’ve been very disappointed in the freshness of carrots recently and also I have stated “large only” the size I have been receiving are ridiculously small.
great carrots!
No problems here
Decent carrots, never had any issues from the local tescos. They always provide healthy, chunky veg.
It's not a cabbage.
It looks like a carrot. It taste like a carrot. It's a carrot.
fresh as if picked from field that day
yes good quality for guinea pigs they only have the best
POOR QUALITY
Worst loose carrots i have ever bought ,after 3 days from delivery these carrots were like lumps of rubber,you couldn't even peel them only fit for the bin, i would not recommend you buy them unless you are using them on the day of delivery, i would have thought better quality from Tesco.com,i think in future i will be buying from my local greengrocer,at least i will get an extended shelf life,poor,poor produce Tesco.com
Really good
