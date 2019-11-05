By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Carrots Loose Class 1

image 1 of Carrots Loose Class 1
£ 0.06
£0.58/kg
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars7.4g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

Product Description

  • Carrots.

Information

Ingredients

Carrot

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Spain, France

Preparation and Usage

  • Hob: 10-12 mins Place in a pan of boiling water. Reduce heat and simmer for 10-12 minutes or until tender. Drain well before serving. Preparation Guidelines: Wash before use. Peel carrots if preferred. Cut off tops and cut into even-sized pieces.

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

30 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Just good carrots

5 stars

Fresh carrot, perfec size. No problems at all.

love these carrots

5 stars

love these carrots

sometimes this product is very small in size and f

3 stars

sometimes this product is very small in size and flavour is poor

Very disappointed

2 stars

I’ve been very disappointed in the freshness of carrots recently and also I have stated “large only” the size I have been receiving are ridiculously small.

great carrots!

5 stars

great carrots

No problems here

5 stars

Decent carrots, never had any issues from the local tescos. They always provide healthy, chunky veg.

It's not a cabbage.

5 stars

It looks like a carrot. It taste like a carrot. It's a carrot.

fresh as if picked from field that day

4 stars

yes good quality for guinea pigs they only have the best

POOR QUALITY

2 stars

Worst loose carrots i have ever bought ,after 3 days from delivery these carrots were like lumps of rubber,you couldn't even peel them only fit for the bin, i would not recommend you buy them unless you are using them on the day of delivery, i would have thought better quality from Tesco.com,i think in future i will be buying from my local greengrocer,at least i will get an extended shelf life,poor,poor produce Tesco.com

Really good

5 stars

Really good

