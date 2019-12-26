Ferrero Kinder Surprise Special Edition Egg 100G

- Energy483 kJ 116 kcal6%
Product Description
- Fine Milk Chocolate Shell with Milky White Lining Containing Toy - Mainly in Kit Form
- Be Treatwise.net
- Get to know your treats
- Variety of toys available - toy may vary from the image shown.
- 1 of 2 Kinder Surprise 150g Eggs, Trolls or Justice League, allocated at random. Subject to availability.
- Larger egg bigger toy
- More milk less cocoa
- A treat for the imagination
- Fine milk chocolate shell
- Delicious milky layer
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Fine Milk Chocolate 45% (Sugar, Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin, Total Milk constituents: 32% - total Cocoa constituents: 14.5%, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 32% min, Milk Solids 22.5% min
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight.
Warnings
- WARNING. TOY INSIDE. SMALL PARTS. ADULT SUPERVISION RECOMMENDED.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- (UK) Ferrero,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE.
- (ROI) Ferrero,
- Kinsale Road,
Return to
- (UK) Ferrero,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE.
- (ROI) Ferrero,
- Kinsale Road,
- Cork.
- For more information visit: www.kinder.com
- Or contact us on 00 44 330 0538943
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion 20g
|%RI* per portion
|Energy kJ/kcal
|2413/579
|483/116
|6%
|Fat g
|36.2
|7.2
|10%
|of which Saturates g
|24.1
|4.8
|24%
|Carbohydrates g
|53.9
|10.8
|4%
|of which Sugars g
|53.6
|10.7
|12%
|Protein g
|8.8
|1.8
|4%
|Salt g
|0.305
|0.061
|1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
WARNING. TOY INSIDE. SMALL PARTS. ADULT SUPERVISION RECOMMENDED.
