By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ferrero Kinder Surprise Special Edition Egg 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Ferrero Kinder Surprise Special Edition Egg 100G
£ 5.00
£5.00/100g
Per 20g portion
  • Energy483 kJ 116 kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Fine Milk Chocolate Shell with Milky White Lining Containing Toy - Mainly in Kit Form
  • Be Treatwise.net
  • Get to know your treats
  • Variety of toys available - toy may vary from the image shown.
  • 1 of 2 Kinder Surprise 150g Eggs, Trolls or Justice League, allocated at random. Subject to availability.
  • Larger egg bigger toy
  • More milk less cocoa
  • A treat for the imagination
  • Fine milk chocolate shell
  • Delicious milky layer
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Fine Milk Chocolate 45% (Sugar, Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin, Total Milk constituents: 32% - total Cocoa constituents: 14.5%, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 32% min, Milk Solids 22.5% min

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight.

Warnings

  • WARNING. TOY INSIDE. SMALL PARTS. ADULT SUPERVISION RECOMMENDED.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • (UK) Ferrero,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE.
  • (ROI) Ferrero,
  • Kinsale Road,

Return to

  • (UK) Ferrero,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE.
  • (ROI) Ferrero,
  • Kinsale Road,
  • Cork.
  • For more information visit: www.kinder.com
  • Or contact us on 00 44 330 0538943

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion 20g%RI* per portion
Energy kJ/kcal2413/579483/1166%
Fat g36.27.210%
of which Saturates g24.14.824%
Carbohydrates g53.910.84%
of which Sugars g53.610.712%
Protein g8.81.84%
Salt g0.3050.0611%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING. TOY INSIDE. SMALL PARTS. ADULT SUPERVISION RECOMMENDED.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Lindt Chick House Novelty Easter Gift 140G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 5.00
£3.58/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Lindt Gold Bunny White Chocolate 100G

£ 2.50
£2.50/100g

Galaxy Milk Chocolate Indulgnt Collection Easter Egg 308G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 6.00
£1.95/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Malteaster Bunny Milk Chocolate Bar 29G

£ 0.50
£1.73/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here