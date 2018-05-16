Shippams Salmon Spread 75G

Product Description
- Spreadable salmon sandwich filling
- Ideal for lunch or as a snack
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Pack size: 75g
Information
Ingredients
Minced Salmon [Fish] (70%), Water, Rusk (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water. Salt, Raising Agent (E503)), Soya Protein Concentrate, Barley Malt Vinegar, Potato Starch, Concentrated Tomato Paste, Salt, Lemon Juice, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Fish, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. After opening refrigerate and consume within 3 days.Best Before End: See cap or base of jar.
Produce of
Produced in the UK using salmon farmed in the EU and/or Norway
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Shippam's Foods,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- UK.
Return to
- Shippam's Foods,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- UK.
- www.shippams.com
Net Contents
75g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|808/194
|Fat
|11.9g
|of which saturates
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|9.4g
|of which sugars
|0.5g
|Protein
|12.2g
|Salt
|1.13g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019