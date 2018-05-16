By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Shippams Salmon Spread 75G
£ 0.85
£1.14/100g

Product Description

  • Spreadable salmon sandwich filling
  • Ideal for lunch or as a snack
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 75g

Information

Ingredients

Minced Salmon [Fish] (70%), Water, Rusk (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water. Salt, Raising Agent (E503)), Soya Protein Concentrate, Barley Malt Vinegar, Potato Starch, Concentrated Tomato Paste, Salt, Lemon Juice, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Fish, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. After opening refrigerate and consume within 3 days.Best Before End: See cap or base of jar.

Produce of

Produced in the UK using salmon farmed in the EU and/or Norway

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Shippam's Foods,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Shippam's Foods,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.
  • www.shippams.com

Net Contents

75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy (kJ/kcal)808/194
Fat 11.9g
of which saturates 2.0g
Carbohydrate 9.4g
of which sugars 0.5g
Protein 12.2g
Salt 1.13g

