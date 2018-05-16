By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Shippams Beef Spread 75G

Shippams Beef Spread 75G
£ 0.85
£1.14/100g

Product Description

  • Beef Spread
  • Spreadable beef sandwich filling, ideal for lunch or as a snack.
  • Estd 1750
  • No artificial colours
  • Pack size: 75g

Information

Ingredients

Beef (71%), Water, Soya Protein Concentrate, Potato Starch, Rusk (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Salt, Raising Agent (E503)), Beef Stock (Beef Extract, Beef, Beef Fat, Yeast Extract, Chicory Fibre, Salt, Water, Sugar, Cornflour, Onion Concentrate, Black Pepper), Stabiliser (E472e), Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Hydrolysed Wheat Protein, Ground White Pepper, Mustard Flour, Roasted Barley Malt Extract, Ginger Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Mustard, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. After opening refrigerate and consume within 3 days.Best Before End: See cap or base of jar.

Produce of

Produced in the UK using beef from the UK and Ireland

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Shippam's Foods,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Shippam's Foods,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.
  • www.shippams.com

Net Contents

75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy (kJ/kcal)811/195
Fat 13.0g
of which saturates 6.2g
Carbohydrate 3.7g
of which sugars 0.3g
Protein 15.7g
Salt 0.78g

