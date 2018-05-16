Shippams Beef Spread 75G

Product Description
- Beef Spread
- Spreadable beef sandwich filling, ideal for lunch or as a snack.
- Estd 1750
- No artificial colours
- Pack size: 75g
Information
Ingredients
Beef (71%), Water, Soya Protein Concentrate, Potato Starch, Rusk (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Salt, Raising Agent (E503)), Beef Stock (Beef Extract, Beef, Beef Fat, Yeast Extract, Chicory Fibre, Salt, Water, Sugar, Cornflour, Onion Concentrate, Black Pepper), Stabiliser (E472e), Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Hydrolysed Wheat Protein, Ground White Pepper, Mustard Flour, Roasted Barley Malt Extract, Ginger Powder
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Mustard, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. After opening refrigerate and consume within 3 days.Best Before End: See cap or base of jar.
Produce of
Produced in the UK using beef from the UK and Ireland
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Shippam's Foods,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- UK.
Return to
- Shippam's Foods,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- UK.
- www.shippams.com
Net Contents
75g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|811/195
|Fat
|13.0g
|of which saturates
|6.2g
|Carbohydrate
|3.7g
|of which sugars
|0.3g
|Protein
|15.7g
|Salt
|0.78g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019