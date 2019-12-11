By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Pork Seasoning 34G

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.60
£0.47/10g

Product Description

  • Pork Seasoning
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook
  • Our Pork Seasoning is expertly blended with onion, sage and parsley to give you tasty pork full of flavour.
  • Pack size: 34g

Information

Ingredients

Onion Granules (29%), Ground Coriander Seed, Salt, Sage (10%), Garlic Granules, Black Pepper, Sugar, Parsley (5%), White Pepper, Dried Red Bell Peppers, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Sunflower Oil

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 tsp = 2 servings. Shake well before use.
  • Top Tips... Shake onto pork chops or loin steaks before grilling, or over roast pork during cooking. Also great in stir-fried pork.

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Net Contents

34g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1259kJ/300kcal
Fat - Total5.3g
Fat - Saturated0.9g
Carbohydrate 44.5g
- Sugars19.4g
Protein 10.6g
Salt 12.63g

VERY VERY TASTY

GREAT PARTICULARLY FOR PORK CHOPS

