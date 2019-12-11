Schwartz Lamb Seasoning 38G
Product Description
- Rosemary & Garlic Lamb Seasoning
- Our Lamb Seasoning is expertly blended with mint, garlic and rosemary to give you effortlessly tasty lamb.
- Pack size: 38g
Ingredients
Dried Onion, Mint (17%), Salt, Dried Garlic (14%), Ground Coriander Seed, Black Pepper, Rosemary (8%), Oregano, Sunflower Oil, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- 1 tbs = 2 servings. Shake well before use.
- Top Tips... Shake onto roast lamb during cooking, or onto lamb chops before grilling. Also great combined with lamb mince for kebabs.
Recycling info
Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled
Net Contents
38g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1187kJ/283kcal
|Fat - Total
|5.3g
|Fat - Saturated
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|38.2g
|- Sugars
|4.2g
|Protein
|11.3g
|Salt
|15.75g
