Tesco 4 Scotch Eggs 454G

2(4)Write a review
£ 1.75
£0.39/100g
One scotch egg
  • Energy1105kJ 265kcal
    13%
  • Fat16.5g
    24%
  • Saturates4.9g
    25%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 978kJ / 235kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned pork sausage meat filled with a whole egg and coated in breadcrumbs.
  • Our scotch eggs are made by our experts in Lincolnshire.
  • Whole egg encased in seasoned sausage meat and fine breadcrumbs
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Egg (37%), Pork (28%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Salt, Potato Starch, Dried Potato, Sugar Beet Fibre, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Sage, Marjoram, Yeast, Paprika.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Can be eaten hot or cold. If heating, place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

454g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne scotch egg (113g)
Energy978kJ / 235kcal1105kJ / 265kcal
Fat14.6g16.5g
Saturates4.3g4.9g
Carbohydrate14.9g16.8g
Sugars0.7g0.8g
Fibre2.2g2.5g
Protein9.8g11.1g
Salt0.8g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

You can shake the egg around! The shell is much to

1 stars

You can shake the egg around! The shell is much too big for the egg

Not recommended

1 stars

Really disappointed, the sausage meat was bland and tasteless and to be honest not very pleasant, tried eating them cold and hot but the taste did not improve. Will not be buying again.

Scotch Eggs is good food

5 stars

I bought it for warm meal with baked beans or cold meal for salad

Not much flavour

1 stars

Poor. Very poor. Ok if eaten with salad cream, ketchup or chilli sauce. The eggs are truly awful....tiny, hard and tasteless.

