Tesco 4 Scotch Eggs 454G

You can shake the egg around! The shell is much to
You can shake the egg around! The shell is much too big for the egg
Not recommended
Really disappointed, the sausage meat was bland and tasteless and to be honest not very pleasant, tried eating them cold and hot but the taste did not improve. Will not be buying again.
Scotch Eggs is good food
I bought it for warm meal with baked beans or cold meal for salad
Not much flavour
Poor. Very poor. Ok if eaten with salad cream, ketchup or chilli sauce. The eggs are truly awful....tiny, hard and tasteless.