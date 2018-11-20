Splenda Low Calorie Sweetener 300Pk

splenid
great sweetner, handy size, perfect for on the go . i use much less of these than my normal sweetner so win win no aftertaste, really catchy easy to spot in the supermarket , made from sucralose so no bad effects on my teeth but i can have a sugary tasting cuppa whoop
Splend(a)id Start To The Day!
I’ve been trialling Splenda’s new Sweet Minis pack. It’s much slimmer than the usual pack but contains 100 servings. The taste is as great as always, but with the convenience of the new pack, I am trying it in different places. Today I put 2 into my porridge before I put it in the microwave to heat up. 2.20 minutes later I have hot, sweet, porridge! A great breakfast for diabetics like me and really sets me up for a day at work!
Great choice
Love the despencers great size to carry around and taste great aswell
Tasty and sweet, only one downside
Tastes great, has no strange aftertaste like you get with many sweeteners (I always like to try one before I use them in my drinks). It's great to have a sweetener I can use to my heart's content and not worry about my waistline! I'd give it 5 stars if it were lactose free!
Great
Good quality. I've tried cheaper versions of sweetener before and you can really tell the difference. Love these ones :)
Brilliant
Really good if like me you want to cut down on sugar, after a week on it don't think I'll go back to sugar in my coffee again. Well packaged price is ok, but still good value as 1 pack for me lasts 50 coffees. Only quibble is does have the normal sweetener taste but actually that's a positive personally all in all a good product
A great cup of tea!
Really lovely tasting sweetener. Haven't had one this good before. The packaging is great very small but robust for a cutlery drawer the mechanism is very good too i have had trouble with dispensers stopping working in the past.
Lovely taste, tastes like real sugar. Doesn't have
Lovely taste, tastes like real sugar. Doesn't have a weird aftertaste that other sweeteners do.I love the dispenser as it’s so easy and convenient to use as well. You can fit even in your pocket. I highly recommend Splenda Minis!
Great for on the go
good for on the go, pefect size for handbag, good taste
great sugar replacement - great for diabetics
Great product which will replace your sugar content but keep your tea/coffee etc tasting sweet without leaving a horrid aftertaste in your mouth. PERFECT FOR PEOPLE SUFFERING WITH DIABETES