By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Splenda Low Calorie Sweetener 300Pk

5(46)Write a review
Splenda Low Calorie Sweetener 300Pk
£ 3.70
£0.01/each

Product Description

  • Sucralose-based table-top sweetener.
  • Each Splenda® Sweet Mini has the same sweetness as a teaspoon of sugar (5g), without all the calories.
  • Splenda® makes it easy to enjoy life and cut down on sugar at the same time.
  • If you like Splenda® Sweet Mini tablets why not try our Splenda® Granulated - it's great for cooking and baking.
  • New smaller tablet same great taste!
  • Calorie free
  • In drinks
  • Calorie free

Information

Ingredients

Lactose (from Milk), Sweetener (Sucralose: 40%), Carriers (Cross-Linked Cellulose Gum, Leucine)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Base of Dispenser.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Sweetness Equivalence
  • 1 tablet Splenda® = 1 level teaspoon sugar

Name and address

  • Heartland Sweeteners Europe BV,
  • Antareslaan 65-81,
  • 2132 JE - Hoofddorp,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • Heartland Sweeteners Europe BV,
  • Antareslaan 65-81,
  • 2132 JE - Hoofddorp,
  • The Netherlands.

Net Contents

300 x 4.5g Sweet Minis

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer Mini (15mg)Per 100 g
Energy 0kJ/0kcal979kJ/231kcal
Fat 0.0g0.2g
of which saturates 0.0g0.2g
Carbohydrate 0.0g55.4g
of which sugars 0.0g53.5g
Fibre 0.0g1.8g
Protein 0.0g0.9g
Salt 0.00g0.30g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

46 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

splenid

5 stars

great sweetner, handy size, perfect for on the go . i use much less of these than my normal sweetner so win win no aftertaste, really catchy easy to spot in the supermarket , made from sucralose so no bad effects on my teeth but i can have a sugary tasting cuppa whoop

Splend(a)id Start To The Day!

5 stars

I’ve been trialling Splenda’s new Sweet Minis pack. It’s much slimmer than the usual pack but contains 100 servings. The taste is as great as always, but with the convenience of the new pack, I am trying it in different places. Today I put 2 into my porridge before I put it in the microwave to heat up. 2.20 minutes later I have hot, sweet, porridge! A great breakfast for diabetics like me and really sets me up for a day at work!

Great choice

5 stars

Love the despencers great size to carry around and taste great aswell

Tasty and sweet, only one downside

4 stars

Tastes great, has no strange aftertaste like you get with many sweeteners (I always like to try one before I use them in my drinks). It's great to have a sweetener I can use to my heart's content and not worry about my waistline! I'd give it 5 stars if it were lactose free!

Great

5 stars

Good quality. I've tried cheaper versions of sweetener before and you can really tell the difference. Love these ones :)

Brilliant

5 stars

Really good if like me you want to cut down on sugar, after a week on it don't think I'll go back to sugar in my coffee again. Well packaged price is ok, but still good value as 1 pack for me lasts 50 coffees. Only quibble is does have the normal sweetener taste but actually that's a positive personally all in all a good product

A great cup of tea!

5 stars

Really lovely tasting sweetener. Haven't had one this good before. The packaging is great very small but robust for a cutlery drawer the mechanism is very good too i have had trouble with dispensers stopping working in the past.

Lovely taste, tastes like real sugar. Doesn't have

5 stars

Lovely taste, tastes like real sugar. Doesn't have a weird aftertaste that other sweeteners do.I love the dispenser as it’s so easy and convenient to use as well. You can fit even in your pocket. I highly recommend Splenda Minis!

Great for on the go

5 stars

good for on the go, pefect size for handbag, good taste

great sugar replacement - great for diabetics

1 stars

Great product which will replace your sugar content but keep your tea/coffee etc tasting sweet without leaving a horrid aftertaste in your mouth. PERFECT FOR PEOPLE SUFFERING WITH DIABETES

1-10 of 46 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Splenda Granular Ceka 125G Tin

£ 3.20
£2.56/100g

Robinsons Apple & Blackcurrant No Added Sugar 1L

£ 1.65
£0.17/100ml

Offer

Tesco Sucralose Tablet Sweetener 300Pk

£ 1.65
£0.01/each

Granulated Sugar 1Kg

£ 0.69
£0.69/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here