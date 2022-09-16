We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nurofen Targeted Pain Relief Ibuprofen Lemon Meltlets 12 Pack

Double Clubcard Points on Selected Healthcare Products. Clubcard / App required, offer is valid for delivery from 15/11/23 until 05/12/23 Subject to availability.

IbuprofenNurofen Meltlets Lemon 200mgFor relief from:Headache, period pain, dental pain, migraine, backache, muscular pain, rheumatic pain, neuralgia, cold & flu symptoms, feverishness
Each Tablet contains: Ibuprofen 200mg, See leaflet for full list

12 x Tablets

Dosage:For oral administration and short-term use only.Adults, the elderly and children & adolescents between 12 and 18 years: Take 1 or 2 tablets up to three times a day as required. Place tablets on the tongue, allow it to dissolve and then swallow; no water is required. Leave at least 4 hours between doses. Do not take more than 6 tablets in any 24 hours. Do not give to children under 12 years of age.Children and adolescents between 12 and 18 years: If the product is required for more than 3 days, or if symptoms worsen a doctor should be consulted.Adults: If the product is required for more than 10 days, or if symptoms worsen a doctor should be consulted.Read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.

12 Years

