Nurofen Targeted Pain Relief Ibuprofen Lemon Meltlets 12 Pack

Ibuprofen Nurofen Meltlets Lemon 200mg For relief from: Headache, period pain, dental pain, migraine, backache, muscular pain, rheumatic pain, neuralgia, cold & flu symptoms, feverishness

Targeted pain relief

Each Tablet contains: Ibuprofen 200mg, See leaflet for full list

12 x Tablets

Dosage:

For oral administration and short-term use only.

Adults, the elderly and children & adolescents between 12 and 18 years: Take 1 or 2 tablets up to three times a day as required. Place tablets on the tongue, allow it to dissolve and then swallow; no water is required. Leave at least 4 hours between doses. Do not take more than 6 tablets in any 24 hours. Do not give to children under 12 years of age.

Children and adolescents between 12 and 18 years: If the product is required for more than 3 days, or if symptoms worsen a doctor should be consulted.

Adults: If the product is required for more than 10 days, or if symptoms worsen a doctor should be consulted.

Read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.