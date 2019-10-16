By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Fudge Brownie Ice Cream 500Ml

5(77)Write a review
Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Fudge Brownie Ice Cream 500Ml
£ 4.50
£0.90/100ml

Product Description

  • Chocolate ice cream with chocolate brownie pieces (13%)
  • Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Fudge Brownie Ice Cream Tub offers fudgy chunks of brownie goodness mixed into dark and rich chocolate ice cream. Sounds like a dream.
  • At first, that’s all it was. Long ago, we were making brownie ice cream sandwiches for sale in grocery stores. Sometimes there would be broken pieces in the brownie delivery, and we’d nab them for flavour experiments. What would brownie pieces taste like in chocolate ice cream? Pretty good, as it turns out! That original experimental flavour eventually became the legendary Ben and Jerry's ice cream concoction known as Chocolate Fudge Brownie.
  • Meanwhile, Ben Cohen had met Bernie Glassman, the founder of Greyston Bakery, a Yonkers, New York, USA-based company with a mission to end poverty and give back to the community. Equally important, their brownies were just so darn good—after sampling some, Ben handwrote a note asking for two truckloads of brownie pieces. While we knew Greyston would be the ideal supplier for turning Chocolate Fudge Brownie into a flavour sold by the tub, getting the brownies to cooperate wasn’t easy. After about 25 batches of brownies and six months of work, the flavour finally debuted in 1991, and it’s been a hit ever since.
  • We work with Fairtrade certified producers for cocoa, sugar, and vanilla, and our Caring Dairy farmers follow sustainable production of milk and cream in this tub. Greyston Bakery, one of the largest social enterprises in the USA, continues to provide the brownies for this and all of our flavours. All of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream is made with cage-free eggs, and we use responsibly sourced packaging.
  • Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Fudge Brownie Ice Cream Tub is a fudge-tastic dessert to treat yourself whenever you feel like it
  • Ben & Jerry's ice cream offers a traditional flavour chocolate ice cream with chocolate brownie pieces
  • Our ice cream dessert contains Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar, and vanilla
  • Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Fudge Brownie Ice Cream is also Kosher certified dairy
  • Ben and Jerry's mission is to create linked prosperity for everyone that’s connected to our business of frozen dessert: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers, and neighbours alike
  • At Ben & Jerry’s, we care about the environment and use responsibly sourced packaging for our tubs of ice cream
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Cream (MILK) (25%), water, sugar, condensed skimmed MILK, cocoa powder, WHEAT flour, fat reduced cocoa powder, fully refined soybean oil, free range EGG yolk, invert sugar, EGG, dried EGG white, stabilisers (guar gum, carrageenan), salt, vanilla extract, raising agent (sodium bicarbonate), BARLEY flour. Sugar, cocoa, vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 28%. Visit www.info.fairtrade.net

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • null

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

500 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1030 kJ876 kJ876 kJ10%
Energy (kcal)245 kcal209 kcal209 kcal10%
Fat (g)13 g11 g11 g16%
of which saturates (g)7.8 g6.6 g6.6 g33%
Carbohydrate (g)29 g25 g25 g10%
of which sugars (g)27 g23 g23 g26%
Protein (g)4.2 g3.6 g3.6 g7%
Salt (g)0.18 g0.16 g0.16 g3%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 100 ml. ( Pack contains 5 portions )----

77 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Definitely one of the best flavours, the fudge bro

5 stars

Definitely one of the best flavours, the fudge brownie really adds to it

Delicious

4 stars

Who doesn’t love Ben and Jerry’s ice cream?! Their flavours are unique and delicious and there is no difference here. Not too sweet but completely more-ish. You won’t want to share! Highly recommended, a definite crowd pleaser. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it!

5 stars

The best ice cream ever! I love caramel ice cream. This one are the best. I opened the lid and smells amazing.Taste is wonderful, ice cream with swirls of caramel and caramel chunks. You must try it. Excellent for desert! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious!

5 stars

A big hit with my family, perfect as a treat to share! The combination of caramel, chocolate and ice cream is a classic and tasted amazing on top of a warm cookie! We’ll be buying this again and trying the other flavours on offer very soon! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing Icecream!

5 stars

This icing is so delicious. It is the most amazing tasting product. There is loads of gooey caramel pieces and also chocolate bits. It is very creamy and so moreish, it is very difficult to put down once started upon! My partner and both children have tried it also and they love it too. I have never bought this product before but I will definitely buy it going forward and would recommend it to others. Overall an amazing product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very tasty

5 stars

This is very tasty and rich in flavour ice cream. Loved the added chocolate which was filled with caramel. All family enjoyed it and it was eaten within minutes. Great on its own or part of the dessert. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious!

5 stars

I really enjoyed this ice cream and can happily say it is one of the creamiest most delicious ice creams I have ever eaten! The ice cream is really creamy and the chocolate caramel pieces were yummy. The caramel swirl in the centre really added to it as well. I especially like that the ice cream uses fair trade ingredients. I will most definitely be eating more of this! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Taste

5 stars

This Ben & Jerry's ice cream was really delicious - enough to satisfy my sweet tooth cravings. It is really thick / creamy in consistency. It contained the right amount of caramel and chocolate pieces to make this the 'go to' desert. My only complaint is there wasn't enough of it :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The best!

5 stars

This is the best Caramel ice cream on the planet. Fantastic flavour. There are tiny softly crunchy bits of caramel within, nicer than any other "candy" or nut or chocolate effect. Once you start eating it, you can not stop! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So delicious and creamy! Full of yumminess

5 stars

So creamy, rich, tasty, and delicious. I love the caramel swirls, and generous chunks of caramel chocolate! It's a lovely treat for both adults and children. Portion size, as always with Ben and Jerry's is spot on! Very generous and full to the brim! The ice cream itself is so full of flavour! The main ingredients are fair trade certified and the packaging, as always with Ben and Jerry's, is responsibly sourced. Definitely worth treating yourself to some creamy goodness! You won't be disappointed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 77 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

