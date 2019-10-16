Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Fudge Brownie Ice Cream 500Ml

Definitely one of the best flavours, the fudge bro
Definitely one of the best flavours, the fudge brownie really adds to it
Delicious
Who doesn’t love Ben and Jerry’s ice cream?! Their flavours are unique and delicious and there is no difference here. Not too sweet but completely more-ish. You won’t want to share! Highly recommended, a definite crowd pleaser. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love it!
The best ice cream ever! I love caramel ice cream. This one are the best. I opened the lid and smells amazing.Taste is wonderful, ice cream with swirls of caramel and caramel chunks. You must try it. Excellent for desert! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious!
A big hit with my family, perfect as a treat to share! The combination of caramel, chocolate and ice cream is a classic and tasted amazing on top of a warm cookie! We’ll be buying this again and trying the other flavours on offer very soon! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing Icecream!
This icing is so delicious. It is the most amazing tasting product. There is loads of gooey caramel pieces and also chocolate bits. It is very creamy and so moreish, it is very difficult to put down once started upon! My partner and both children have tried it also and they love it too. I have never bought this product before but I will definitely buy it going forward and would recommend it to others. Overall an amazing product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very tasty
This is very tasty and rich in flavour ice cream. Loved the added chocolate which was filled with caramel. All family enjoyed it and it was eaten within minutes. Great on its own or part of the dessert. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious!
I really enjoyed this ice cream and can happily say it is one of the creamiest most delicious ice creams I have ever eaten! The ice cream is really creamy and the chocolate caramel pieces were yummy. The caramel swirl in the centre really added to it as well. I especially like that the ice cream uses fair trade ingredients. I will most definitely be eating more of this! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great Taste
This Ben & Jerry's ice cream was really delicious - enough to satisfy my sweet tooth cravings. It is really thick / creamy in consistency. It contained the right amount of caramel and chocolate pieces to make this the 'go to' desert. My only complaint is there wasn't enough of it :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The best!
This is the best Caramel ice cream on the planet. Fantastic flavour. There are tiny softly crunchy bits of caramel within, nicer than any other "candy" or nut or chocolate effect. Once you start eating it, you can not stop! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
So delicious and creamy! Full of yumminess
So creamy, rich, tasty, and delicious. I love the caramel swirls, and generous chunks of caramel chocolate! It's a lovely treat for both adults and children. Portion size, as always with Ben and Jerry's is spot on! Very generous and full to the brim! The ice cream itself is so full of flavour! The main ingredients are fair trade certified and the packaging, as always with Ben and Jerry's, is responsibly sourced. Definitely worth treating yourself to some creamy goodness! You won't be disappointed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]