Cadbury Caramel Cake Bars 5 Pack

Product Description
- Chocolate flavoured sponge with a caramel topping, covered in milk chocolate.
- Why not try our other lovely Cadbury cakes...
- Cadbury Cake Bars Milk Chocolate
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (34%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango in varying proportions), Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Caramel Topping (28%) [Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Salted Butter, Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Gelling Agents (Pectin, E401), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavourings], Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Whole Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Whey (from Milk), Soya Flour, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Emulsifier (E471), Milk Protein
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Name and address
- Premier Foods,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Return to
- We want you to enjoy these cakes in perfect condition. If you are not entirely satisfied with these cakes please return them with the packaging to the consumer relations team.
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
- Or telephone 0800 022 3389, or if purchased in the Republic of Ireland 1800 93 2814
Net Contents
5 x Cake Bars
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Cake Bar (24g)
|%* Per Cake Bar (24g)
|Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1710kJ/
|425kJ/
|8000kJ/
|-
|410kcal
|100kcal
|5%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|17.8g
|4.4g
|6%
|70g
|of which Saturates
|10g
|2.5g
|13%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|55.5g
|13.7g
|5%
|260g
|of which Sugars
|42.6g
|10.5g
|12%
|90g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|0.6g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5.3g
|1.3g
|3%
|50g
|Salt
|0.59g
|0.15g
|3%
|6g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
