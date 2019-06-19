By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Saxa Black Pepper 25G

1.5(2)Write a review
Saxa Black Pepper 25G
£ 0.80
£0.32/10g

Product Description

  • Ground Black Pepper
  • Simply unlocks flavour
  • Pack size: 25g

Information

Ingredients

Ground Black Pepper

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.For Best Before: See base.

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Premier Foods Group Ltd,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Premier Foods Group Ltd,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.

Net Contents

25g ℮

2 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

I had got home from shopping and taking my shoppin

2 stars

I had got home from shopping and taking my shopping from my shopping trolley (which i use because i have arthritis )so was already in pain but when i got the black pepper out the lid came off spilling half in trolley on table and floor..thought it used to have a small sticky tape told lid on anyway had an awful mess to clean while sneezing /nose running and had to put trolly bag in wash and all i wanted to do was put my shopping away and sit down as by now my pain was worse.plus not to mention i just wasted money on buying it and using extra money on using washing machine again etc.

I like the pepper but I don’t want the whole conte

1 stars

I like the pepper but I don’t want the whole contents all over my dinner.Twice this has happened and both times Ive had to throw away my freshly cooked supper,hungry and tired after a long day at work.Fix the lid and I’ll give it five stars!!

