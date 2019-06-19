Saxa Black Pepper 25G

I had got home from shopping and taking my shoppin
I had got home from shopping and taking my shopping from my shopping trolley (which i use because i have arthritis )so was already in pain but when i got the black pepper out the lid came off spilling half in trolley on table and floor..thought it used to have a small sticky tape told lid on anyway had an awful mess to clean while sneezing /nose running and had to put trolly bag in wash and all i wanted to do was put my shopping away and sit down as by now my pain was worse.plus not to mention i just wasted money on buying it and using extra money on using washing machine again etc.
I like the pepper but I don’t want the whole contents all over my dinner.Twice this has happened and both times Ive had to throw away my freshly cooked supper,hungry and tired after a long day at work.Fix the lid and I’ll give it five stars!!