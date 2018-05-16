Tesco Classic Coffee 100G

Product Description
- Instant coffee.
- Tesco Classic MELLOW & SMOOTH Robusta and Arabica beans, roasted for richness Our farmers harvest coffee at the height of the season when the coffee cherry is at perfect ripeness. We carefully blend Robusta and Arabica beans for just the right balance of rich and mellow.
- Mellow & smooth
- Robusta and Arabica beans, roasted for richness
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Robusta Coffee, Arabica Coffee.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Do not carry glass jar by the cap. Replace cap after opening.
Produce of
Produced in Spain
Preparation and Usage
Add 1-2 teaspoons per cup, use hot, not boiling water and add milk if preferred.
Number of uses
55 Servings
Warnings
- Do not carry glass jar by cap.
Recycling info
Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
100g ℮
Safety information
