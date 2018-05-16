Tesco Classic Coffee 100G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Instant coffee.
  • Tesco Classic MELLOW & SMOOTH Robusta and Arabica beans, roasted for richness Our farmers harvest coffee at the height of the season when the coffee cherry is at perfect ripeness. We carefully blend Robusta and Arabica beans for just the right balance of rich and mellow.
  • MELLOW & SMOOTH Robusta and Arabica beans, roasted for richness Our farmers harvest coffee at the height of the season when the coffee cherry is at perfect ripeness. We carefully blend Robusta and Arabica beans for just the right balance of rich and mellow.
  • Mellow & smooth
  • Robusta and Arabica beans, roasted for richness
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Robusta Coffee, Arabica Coffee.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Do not carry glass jar by the cap. Replace cap after opening.

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Add 1-2 teaspoons per cup, use hot, not boiling water and add milk if preferred.

Number of uses

55 Servings

Warnings

  • Do not carry glass jar by cap.

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Do not carry glass jar by cap.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

