Tesco No Added Sugar Dandelion And Burdock 2L Bottle
£ 0.50
£0.03/100ml
One glass
  • Energy16kJ 4kcal
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 7kJ / 2kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar carbonated dandelion and burdock flavour soft drink with sweetener.
  • RICH LIQUORICE TASTE Inspired by a traditional recipe for intense flavour Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks in Yorkshire for more than 25 years. We take old favourites, and carefully evolve these recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • RICH LIQUORICE TASTE Inspired by a traditional recipe for intense flavour
  • Pack size: 2l

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Barley Malt Extract, Citric Acid, Flavourings, Sweetener (Sucralose), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, consume within 3 days. Not suitable for home freezing. Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2L

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy7kJ / 2kcal16kJ / 4kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.5g
Sugars0.2g0.5g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.0g0.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

taste great

5 stars

tastes like it should

good taste

5 stars

i have bought this a few times it has good flavour and very good value for money

Brilliant

5 stars

Great pop when the store has it in. My ladt three orders its been unavailable !

Great drink

5 stars

Good and tasty drink

