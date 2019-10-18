Tesco No Added Sugar Dandelion And Burdock 2L Bottle

taste great
tastes like it should
good taste
i have bought this a few times it has good flavour and very good value for money
Brilliant
Great pop when the store has it in. My ladt three orders its been unavailable !
Great drink
Good and tasty drink
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 7kJ / 2kcal
INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Barley Malt Extract, Citric Acid, Flavourings, Sweetener (Sucralose), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Once opened, consume within 3 days. Not suitable for home freezing. Keep cool and out of sunlight.
Produced in the U.K.
8 Servings
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled
2L
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|One glass (250ml)
|Energy
|7kJ / 2kcal
|16kJ / 4kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like you
tastes like it should
i have bought this a few times it has good flavour and very good value for money
Great pop when the store has it in. My ladt three orders its been unavailable !
Good and tasty drink