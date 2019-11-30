By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hovis Soft White Thick Bread 800G

2.5(3)Write a review
Hovis Soft White Thick Bread 800G
£ 1.10
£0.14/100g
Each slice (50g)
  • Energy494kJ 117kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.45g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 987kJ

Product Description

  • Thick Sliced White Bread
  • At Hovis, our expert bakers have been baking bread for 130 years, so they've learnt a thing or two about making a great loaf. Our Hovis Soft White loaves are specially made for softness so they are just perfect for that bacon sandwich or hot buttered toast.
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Yeast, Soya Flour, Salt, Preservative: E282, Emulsifiers: E472e, E471, E481, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

To keep your loaf at its best, store away from direct sunlight, in a cool, dry place - ideally not in the fridge. Once opened reseal the bag. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase. Best within 3 months.For Best Before date, see bag tie.

Number of uses

This loaf contains 16 slices

Warnings

  • SAFETY FIRST:
  • TO AVOID DANGER OF SUFFOCATION, PLEASE KEEP THIS WRAPPER AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

Recycling info

Bag. Recyclable

Name and address

  • The Hovis Team,
  • Hovis Ltd,
  • PO Box 1529,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP12 9ED.

Return to

  • Queries or Comments:
  • We'd love to hear from you. If you've any questions or comments, please do get in touch.
  • www.hovis.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 022 3394
  • ROI: 1800 937502
  • If you are contacting us about a particular loaf, please provide us with the code and date from the bag tie.

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Slice 50g%RI*
Energy 987kJ494kJ6%
-233kcal117kcal
Fat 1.7g0.8g1%
of which saturates 0.3g0.2g1%
Carbohydrates 44.6g22.3g9%
of which sugars 3.5g1.7g2%
Fibre 2.4g1.2g
Protein 8.7g4.4g9%
Salt 0.90g0.45g8%
*Reference Intake (RI*) of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
This loaf contains 16 slices---

Safety information

View more safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

NOT fresh

2 stars

Love FRESH Hovis bread... however these loaves are very often NOT fresh and go mouldy quickly... YUCK!!

NEVER the 4+ days as advertised

2 stars

NEVER the 4+ days as advertised

fresh

3 stars

like fresh bread

