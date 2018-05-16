By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Reduced Fat Mozzarella 240G

Tesco Reduced Fat Mozzarella 240G
£ 0.70
£5.60/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy205kJ 49kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.7g
    4%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 685kJ / 164kcal

Product Description

  • Reduced Fat Mozzarella
  • Made in Italy. Stretched for a delicate texture and milky flavour
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Reduced Fat Mozzarella (Milk), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep in brine, consume within 1 day and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy, using milk from the EU

Number of uses

Approx. 4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

125g e

Net Contents

210g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy685kJ / 164kcal205kJ / 49kcal
Fat9.0g2.7g
Saturates6.6g2.0g
Carbohydrate0.7g0.2g
Sugars0.7g0.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein20.0g6.0g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Contains 50% less fat than Tesco Standard Mozzarella.--
Pack contains approx. 4 servings.--

