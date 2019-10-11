Counter Lambs Liver Loose

Appalling!
Appalling! Ordered Counter Lambs Liver. Foolishly had expected the product to have been properly butchered, trimmed and a token gesture towards presentation, eg perhaps sliced. Instead I received an unsliced, single large lump of badly butchered, badly trimmed liver best described as having been hacked to suit weight. The piece of liver still had substantial blood vessels attached, filled with large clots of blood, and other questionable appendages also still attached. I expected that I may have had to prep and trim a small amount of each slice prior to cooking but what I did not expect was this totally off-putting single large anatomical lump of ill prepared and ill presented product. I shan’t be using Counters ever again if this is an example of their food presentation. (Reluctantly rated with one star, a requirement - but that not deserved)
very nice
very good liver my friend loved this liver it ghelped
A treat for liver lovers...
There is always an element of luck when buying liver - will you get nice pan-ready fillets or have to weed out inedible tubes and connective tissue? So far, Tesco have always offered a good product, nicely trimmed, and I have faith in their quality control. I always feel lucky that liver, perhaps the healthiest meat, is also the cheapest and, for me the most delicious. Not all our family are so keen but I'm always happy to eat their share!