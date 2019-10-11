By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Counter Lambs Liver Loose

3.5(3)Write a review
Counter Lambs Liver Loose
£ 1.05
£3.50/kg

Product Description

  • Lamb Liver
  • Lamb Liver

Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlRI*
Energy575kJ / 137kcal8400kJ / 2000kcal
Fat6.2g70g
Saturates1.7g20g
Carbohydrate0g260g
Sugars0g90g
Fibre0g
Protein20.3g50g
Salt0.1g6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Appalling!

1 stars

Appalling! Ordered Counter Lambs Liver. Foolishly had expected the product to have been properly butchered, trimmed and a token gesture towards presentation, eg perhaps sliced. Instead I received an unsliced, single large lump of badly butchered, badly trimmed liver best described as having been hacked to suit weight. The piece of liver still had substantial blood vessels attached, filled with large clots of blood, and other questionable appendages also still attached. I expected that I may have had to prep and trim a small amount of each slice prior to cooking but what I did not expect was this totally off-putting single large anatomical lump of ill prepared and ill presented product. I shan’t be using Counters ever again if this is an example of their food presentation. (Reluctantly rated with one star, a requirement - but that not deserved)

very nice

5 stars

very good liver my friend loved this liver it ghelped

A treat for liver lovers...

5 stars

There is always an element of luck when buying liver - will you get nice pan-ready fillets or have to weed out inedible tubes and connective tissue? So far, Tesco have always offered a good product, nicely trimmed, and I have faith in their quality control. I always feel lucky that liver, perhaps the healthiest meat, is also the cheapest and, for me the most delicious. Not all our family are so keen but I'm always happy to eat their share!

Usually bought next

Counter Tesco British Lamb Kidney

£ 1.20
£4.00/kg

Tesco Smoked Back Bacon Rashers 300G

£ 1.50
£5.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Unsmoked Thick Cut Back Bacon 300G

£ 1.95
£6.50/kg

Tesco Smoked Thick Cut Back Bacon 300G

£ 1.95
£6.50/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here