Tesco Snackers 200G

Palm oil free : )
We bought these as they are palm oil free unlike Jacobs cream crackers or the Tesco alternative cream cracker. They are well liked by all, so until Jacobs or Tescos change their cream cracker recipe, we'll stick to these.
Very dry not very cheesy
Great taste
These taste just as good as Ritz Crackers, plus they save you money to
No palm oil and tasty
Had to stop buying Ritz as they contain Palm oil and then I discovered these and they don’t! my girls love them too. Winner!