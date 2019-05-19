By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Snackers 200G

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Snackers 200G
£ 0.99
£0.50/100g
One cracker
  • Energy69kJ 16kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1978kJ / 471kcal

Product Description

  • Lightly salted savoury biscuits.
  • LIGHTLY SALTED Baked golden brown for a light and crispy snack. Founded by two brothers, and now run by the second generation, our bakery has been making crackers for over 40 years. They’re passionate about both classic and innovative recipes – drawing on their experience to create new shapes, flavours and textures.
  LIGHTLY SALTED Baked golden brown for a light and crispy snack. Founded by two brothers, and now run by the second generation, our bakery has been making crackers for over 40 years. They're passionate about both classic and innovative recipes – drawing on their experience to create new shapes, flavours and textures.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Invert Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Salt, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain sesame seeds.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Canada

Number of uses

57 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Cracker (3.5g)
Energy1978kJ / 471kcal69kJ / 16kcal
Fat18.9g0.7g
Saturates1.7g<0.1g
Carbohydrate65.8g2.3g
Sugars7.2g0.3g
Fibre2.9g0.1g
Protein8.1g0.3g
Salt0.9g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains approx. 57 servings.--
As sold--

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Palm oil free : )

5 stars

We bought these as they are palm oil free unlike Jacobs cream crackers or the Tesco alternative cream cracker. They are well liked by all, so until Jacobs or Tescos change their cream cracker recipe, we'll stick to these.

Very dry not very cheesy

3 stars

Very dry not very cheesy

Great taste

4 stars

These taste just as good as Ritz Crackers, plus they save you money to

No palm oil and tasty

5 stars

Had to stop buying Ritz as they contain Palm oil and then I discovered these and they don’t! my girls love them too. Winner!

