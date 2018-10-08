Tesco Apricot Wheats Cereal 500G

Tasty
Tasty, sweet, fruity cereal. Pleased with this one.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1418kJ / 335kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wholewheat, Apricot Filling (34%) [Sugar, Reconstituted Apricot Purée, Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Dried Apricot, Maltodextrin, Malic Acid, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Citric Acid, Flavouring].
Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. To retain freshness fold down inner bag after use. Contents may settle during transit.
Produced in the U.K.
11 Servings
Carton. Card widely recycled Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
500g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1418kJ / 335kcal
|638kJ / 151kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|0.6g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|71.3g
|32.1g
|Sugars
|16.5g
|7.4g
|Fibre
|8.3g
|3.7g
|Protein
|8.0g
|3.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Pack contains approx. 11 servings.
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019