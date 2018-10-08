By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Apricot Wheats Cereal 500G

4(1)Write a review
Tesco Apricot Wheats Cereal 500G
£ 1.80
£0.36/100g
Per 45g
  • Energy638kJ 151kcal
    8%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars7.4g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1418kJ / 335kcal

Product Description

  • Shredded wholegrain wheat biscuits with apricot filling.
  • BURSTS OF FRUIT 100% British wholegrain wheat, packed with apricot filling We love breakfast. That’s why we only work with partners who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals – like they’ve been doing for decades.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wholewheat, Apricot Filling (34%) [Sugar, Reconstituted Apricot Purée, Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Dried Apricot, Maltodextrin, Malic Acid, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Citric Acid, Flavouring].

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. To retain freshness fold down inner bag after use. Contents may settle during transit.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

11 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1418kJ / 335kcal638kJ / 151kcal
Fat1.4g0.6g
Saturates0.3g0.1g
Carbohydrate71.3g32.1g
Sugars16.5g7.4g
Fibre8.3g3.7g
Protein8.0g3.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains approx. 11 servings.--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty

4 stars

Tasty, sweet, fruity cereal. Pleased with this one.

