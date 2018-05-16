Tilda Chilli & Lime Basmati Rice 250G

- Energy680 kJ 161 kcal8%
- Fat2.9g4%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars2.1g2%
- Salt0.69g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 542kJ/128kcal
Product Description
- Sweet Chilli and Lime Basmati Rice
- Visit tilda.com to find out where our delicious Basmati rice comes from and for recipe inspiration.
- Long and slender Basmati grains with a fiery chilli kick, sweet golden honey and a zing of exotic lime.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere for extra freshness.
- Ready in 2 mins
- Gluten free
- Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Natural Basmati Rice - Steamed (88%), Tomatoes, Sunflower Oil, Sweet Chilli Paste (1.5%), Flower Honey (1.3%), Red Chilli (0.8%), Salt, Lime (Peel, Leaf) (0.4%), Natural Flavourings, Lemongrass, Ginger, Sugar, Natural Colour (Paprika Extract), Garlic
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Take care when handling the heated pouch.
Microwave ovens may vary. Adjust cooking time accordingly.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Stir fry for 3 mins, serve & enjoy.
Produce of
Made in the UK from imported and local ingredients
Preparation and Usage
- Recipe Idea:
- Perfect with roasted duck breast.
- Marinade in orange juice, ginger, garlic, soy sauce and some spices.
- Roast, rest for a few minutes and slice.
- Or serve with chicken breast fried with red chillies and Chinese five spice for a quick and healthy supper.
Number of uses
2 servings per pack: Serving size 125g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
Return to
- Contact us via feedback@tilda.com
- Tilda,
- PO Box 550,
- Rainham,
- RM13 9AE,
- UK.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g Serving
|Energy
|542kJ/128kcal
|680kJ/161kcal
|Fat
|2.3g
|2.9g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|24.0g
|30.0g
|of which sugars
|1.7g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.8g
|Protein
|2.6g
|3.3g
|Salt
|0.55g
|0.69g
