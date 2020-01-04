By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Felix Cat Food Fish Selection In Jelly 12 X 100G

5(183)Write a review
image 1 of Felix Cat Food Fish Selection In Jelly 12 X 100G
£ 3.00
£2.50/kg

Product Description

  • To find out more about Felix, play games, join promotions and much more, go to:
  • www.catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Find Felix® at Facebook CatsLikeFelix or catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Complete pet food for adult cats
  • Cats know what they want, especially at mealtimes - that's why Felix recipes are made with quality ingredients and packed with meaty pieces in a succulent jelly.
  • Your cat will enjoy an irresistible meal. Also, Felix is available in a wide range of fishy and meaty flavours to satisfy your cat's love of variety.
  • That's not all!
  • These delicious meals are
  • A source of essential Omega 6 fatty acids.
  • The right combination of balanced minerals.
  • Contains Vitamins D&E.
  • They are full of healthy goodness to satisfy 100% of your cat's daily needs when fed according to the feeding guidelines on the pack.
  • Felix has a wide range of irresistible meals...
  • ...so you can give your cat his favourite every day.
  • Felix Sensations - meaty or fishy pieces in deliciously flavoured jellies
  • Felix As Good As It Looks - meaty or fishy pieces that are as good as they look
  • 100% of your cat's daily needs
  • Vitamins D & E
  • Balanced minerals
  • Source of omega 6
  • Irresistible meals for mischief makers
  • Pack size: 1.2KG
  • A source of essential omega 6 fatty acids
  • Contains Vitamins D&E

Information

Storage

Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date, batch code and factory registration Nr: see base of back of the individual pouches.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding guide for an average adult cat (4kg)
  • 3-4 pouches per day in at least 2 separate meals
  • Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.
  • The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight.

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • Address all enquiries to:
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • UK 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • In the Republic of Ireland, please write to:
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

12 x 100g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Saithe 4%, Sardine 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture82%
    Protein8.5%
    Fat content4.5%
    Crude ash2.5%
    Crude fibres0.5%
    Linoleic acid (Omega 6 Fatty Acids)0.6%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:1 290
    Vit D3:200
    Vit E:17
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):9
    I(E2):0.2
    Cu(E4):0.8
    Mn(E5):1.7
    Zn(E6):9
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E451i:2 200
    E499:2 000
    Additives:-
    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Plaice 4%), Molluscs and Crustaceans (Shrimp 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Tuna 4%, Cod 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Salmon 4%, Trout 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    Nutrition

183 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Both my cats love it!

5 stars

My two cats Marmite and Scout couldn't have eaten this faster. Accidentally left the box on the kitchen counter and one of the cats stole a packet of food and ripped it apart! Its good quality cat food, decent portion sizes and a reasonable price.

I have a more active cat

5 stars

Amazing product that my cat loves so so much. I have noticed that it fills him and he is more active than it was before. Thank you

This was the first time I’ve had this, the cats to

4 stars

This was the first time I’ve had this, the cats took it down fast. No real bad smells and a good meat to jelly ratio. Would buy again.

Very tasty

5 stars

My cat can be a bit fussy so wasn't sure whether she would appreciate a change in her food. But I needn't have worried, she loved all 4 flavours and licked her bowl clean. The chunks were a good size, moist and very tasty and my cat thought so too! I would definitely recommend this food to other cat owners.

Wow!! Gone in seconds..!!

5 stars

The quality was good for price. Comes in a small cardboard box that has 12 pouches. My cat loves it and has eaten every pouch within minutes it's down. I would highly recommend this product and have a healthy full cat.

Happy Cat!

5 stars

My Cat Loves this. Stands next to the bowl and pushes me out of the way as soon as I'm done. What more needs saying!

Rosie can't get enough of Felix.

5 stars

Rosie can't get enough of Felix. She never leaves a thing, which she has with similar products. Her favorite is the fish ones.

Happy cat, happy cat mama.

5 stars

My kitty likes the different flavours. Good sized chunks of meat and plenty jelly. She gets a pouch a day and some dry food. My cat particularly likes the fish flavours rather than the meat.

Felix is a good choice for my fussy cats

5 stars

My two cats were fighting over this food. This is very unusual for them. Clover still tried helping Tinks after she had finished. It is a good price considering it is Felix and I will definitely buy again.

great tasting product

5 stars

very good quality, my cat loved it, couldn't eat it quick enough

1-10 of 183 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

