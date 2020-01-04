Felix Cat Food Fish Selection In Jelly 12 X 100G

Both my cats love it!
My two cats Marmite and Scout couldn't have eaten this faster. Accidentally left the box on the kitchen counter and one of the cats stole a packet of food and ripped it apart! Its good quality cat food, decent portion sizes and a reasonable price.
I have a more active cat
Amazing product that my cat loves so so much. I have noticed that it fills him and he is more active than it was before. Thank you
This was the first time I’ve had this, the cats took it down fast. No real bad smells and a good meat to jelly ratio. Would buy again.
Very tasty
My cat can be a bit fussy so wasn't sure whether she would appreciate a change in her food. But I needn't have worried, she loved all 4 flavours and licked her bowl clean. The chunks were a good size, moist and very tasty and my cat thought so too! I would definitely recommend this food to other cat owners.
Wow!! Gone in seconds..!!
The quality was good for price. Comes in a small cardboard box that has 12 pouches. My cat loves it and has eaten every pouch within minutes it's down. I would highly recommend this product and have a healthy full cat.
Happy Cat!
My Cat Loves this. Stands next to the bowl and pushes me out of the way as soon as I'm done. What more needs saying!
Rosie can't get enough of Felix.
Rosie can't get enough of Felix. She never leaves a thing, which she has with similar products. Her favorite is the fish ones.
Happy cat, happy cat mama.
My kitty likes the different flavours. Good sized chunks of meat and plenty jelly. She gets a pouch a day and some dry food. My cat particularly likes the fish flavours rather than the meat.
Felix is a good choice for my fussy cats
My two cats were fighting over this food. This is very unusual for them. Clover still tried helping Tinks after she had finished. It is a good price considering it is Felix and I will definitely buy again.
great tasting product
very good quality, my cat loved it, couldn't eat it quick enough