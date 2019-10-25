Tesco Extra Virgin Olive Oil 1Ltr

Plastic
In plastic bottle. doesn't really combine with Virgin Olive Oil very well
Beware the flying top.
The oil is fine. The bottle not so. When the kitchen hots up with the cooking, the bottle inflates slightly, so that when you go to pick it up (once its been previously opened), the top flies off. This is a regular occurrence. However, the oil is good value, and I keep buying it.
Good value Olive Oil
Ideal for cooking and at a good all year round price. Not sure if I would use it a a salad dressing, but for fresh mayonaise its ok if you can get good eggs ?
Tesco Extra Virgin Olive Oil
This olive oil has a slightly more stronger taste/flavour to the usual Virgin Olive oil you can buy and much darker colour, Lovely with salads with Balsamic vinegar and use instead of butter for baked potatoes and butter substitute for baking
good product, poor packaging
The oil is of good quality and significantly cheaper than branded alternatives. There are two problems, however with he packaging: A dark plastic bottle would prolong the life of the oil, which is affected by sunlight. Once the bottle has been opened the contents are secured by the cap on the top. this is not securely fitted to the bottle and tends to fly off when the bottle is handled.
Highly recommended
Best olive oil ! Used it with cooking and salads. Always recommend it to friends and family! We make our own olive oil in Greece so we know good Quality Olive Oil! Well done tesco !!