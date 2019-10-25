By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Extra Virgin Olive Oil 1Ltr

3.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Extra Virgin Olive Oil 1Ltr
£ 3.40
£0.34/100ml
One tablespoon
  • Energy555kJ 135kcal
    7%
  • Fat15.0g
    21%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3700kJ / 900kcal

Product Description

  • Extra virgin olive oil. Superior category olive oil obtained directly from olives and solely by mechanical means.
  • DRIZZLE & DIP Made from 100% olives, checked for flawless taste
  • Pack size: 1000ml
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Storage

Store away from light and heat. Do not refrigerate.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Not suitable for deep frying.

Number of uses

66 Servings

Warnings

  • This product may become cloudy at temperatures below 7oC (45oF).This is perfectly normal and the oil will clear on gentle warming.Caution:Do not pour hot oil back into the bottle.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1Litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy3700kJ / 900kcal555kJ / 135kcal
Fat100.0g15.0g
Saturates14.3g2.1g
Mono-unsaturates73.0g11.0g
Polyunsaturates8.2g1.2g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains approx. 66 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

This product may become cloudy at temperatures below 7oC (45oF).This is perfectly normal and the oil will clear on gentle warming.Caution:Do not pour hot oil back into the bottle.

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Plastic

1 stars

In plastic bottle. doesn't really combine with Virgin Olive Oil very well

Beware the flying top.

4 stars

The oil is fine. The bottle not so. When the kitchen hots up with the cooking, the bottle inflates slightly, so that when you go to pick it up (once its been previously opened), the top flies off. This is a regular occurrence. However, the oil is good value, and I keep buying it.

Good value Olive Oil

3 stars

Ideal for cooking and at a good all year round price. Not sure if I would use it a a salad dressing, but for fresh mayonaise its ok if you can get good eggs ?

Tesco Extra Virgin Olive Oil

5 stars

This olive oil has a slightly more stronger taste/flavour to the usual Virgin Olive oil you can buy and much darker colour, Lovely with salads with Balsamic vinegar and use instead of butter for baked potatoes and butter substitute for baking

good product, poor packaging

4 stars

The oil is of good quality and significantly cheaper than branded alternatives. There are two problems, however with he packaging: A dark plastic bottle would prolong the life of the oil, which is affected by sunlight. Once the bottle has been opened the contents are secured by the cap on the top. this is not securely fitted to the bottle and tends to fly off when the bottle is handled.

Highly recommended

5 stars

Best olive oil ! Used it with cooking and salads. Always recommend it to friends and family! We make our own olive oil in Greece so we know good Quality Olive Oil! Well done tesco !!

