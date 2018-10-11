Tesco No Added Sugar Apple & Blackcurrant Drink 3X288ml

Great for lunches
I buy this for my kids lunch boxes. More importantly.... I have a type 1 diabetic child and as this has no added sugar, it’s perfect. They comes in two other flavours too X
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 20kJ / 5kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Apple Juice From Concentrate (8%), Blackcurrant Juice From Concentrate (2%), Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Malic Acid, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose).
Once opened, consume within 1 days. Keep cool and out of sunlight.
Produced in the U.K.
1 Servings
Carton. Widely Recycled
250ml
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per carton (250ml)
|Energy
|20kJ / 5kcal
|50kJ / 12kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|2.4g
|Sugars
|1.0g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.0g
|0.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Warning: This product is not suitable for babies under 1 year.If given to toddlers, maximum 1 carton per day.
