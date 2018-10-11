By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco No Added Sugar Apple & Blackcurrant Drink 3X288ml

5(1)Write a review
Tesco No Added Sugar Apple & Blackcurrant Drink 3X288ml
£ 0.75
£0.09/100ml
Per carton
  • Energy50kJ 12kcal
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars2.4g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 20kJ / 5kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar apple and blackcurrant juice drink with sweeteners.
  • SERIOUSLY SLURPABLE Bursting with bold blackcurrant and awesome apple flavour From marvellous milkshakes to fantastic fruit juices, there’s a whole world of delightful drinks for you to explore. We’ve worked extra hard to make sure they’re all super, super tasty and really refreshing. (Psst – you won’t find any artificial colours or flavours here.)
  • From marvellous milkshakes to fantastic fruit juices, there’s a whole world of delightful drinks for you to explore. We’ve worked extra hard to make sure they’re all super, super tasty and really refreshing. (Psst – you won’t find any artificial colours or flavours here.)
  • Pack size: 864ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Apple Juice From Concentrate (8%), Blackcurrant Juice From Concentrate (2%), Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Malic Acid, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose).

Storage

Once opened, consume within 1 days. Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: This product is not suitable for babies under 1 year.If given to toddlers, maximum 1 carton per day.

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer carton (250ml)
Energy20kJ / 5kcal50kJ / 12kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate1.0g2.4g
Sugars1.0g2.4g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.0g0.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: This product is not suitable for babies under 1 year.If given to toddlers, maximum 1 carton per day.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great for lunches

5 stars

I buy this for my kids lunch boxes. More importantly.... I have a type 1 diabetic child and as this has no added sugar, it’s perfect. They comes in two other flavours too X

