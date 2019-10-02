Tesco British Pork Belly

Cooked in the slow cooker then roasted in the oven
Cooked in the slow cooker then roasted in the oven for 30 minutes for crackling. Delicious.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1072kJ / 258kcal
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Oven
Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 For cooking time see front of pack Remove pork from packaging and rest at room temperature for 10 minutes before roasting. Place in roasting tin and pat dry the rind of the joint with kitchen paper. Rub rind with a little oil and season generously with salt. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for cooking time on front of pack. For last 30 minutes, increase oven temperature to 230°C/Fan 210°C/Gas 8 and cook for remaining time. Remove from oven and rest for 10 minutes before carving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produced in the U.K., Origin UK
5 Servings
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 150g
|Energy
|1072kJ / 258kcal
|1608kJ / 387kcal
|Fat
|20.2g
|30.3g
|Saturates
|7.3g
|11.0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|19.1g
|28.7g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
