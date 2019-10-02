By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco British Pork Belly

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1072kJ / 258kcal

Product Description

  • Boneless, rind-on belly of pork.
  • From trusted farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality. This joint has been hand scored making it ideal for crackling.
  • From Trusted Farms Prepared by butchers and selected for taste and succulence

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 For cooking time see front of pack Remove pork from packaging and rest at room temperature for 10 minutes before roasting. Place in roasting tin and pat dry the rind of the joint with kitchen paper. Rub rind with a little oil and season generously with salt. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for cooking time on front of pack. For last 30 minutes, increase oven temperature to 230°C/Fan 210°C/Gas 8 and cook for remaining time. Remove from oven and rest for 10 minutes before carving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Origin UK

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 150g
Energy1072kJ / 258kcal1608kJ / 387kcal
Fat20.2g30.3g
Saturates7.3g11.0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein19.1g28.7g
Salt0.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Cooked in the slow cooker then roasted in the oven

5 stars

Cooked in the slow cooker then roasted in the oven for 30 minutes for crackling. Delicious.

