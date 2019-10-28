By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Honey & Mustard Chicken Pasta 300G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Honey & Mustard Chicken Pasta 300G
£ 2.20
£0.73/100g

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2200kJ 524kcal
    26%
  • Fat18.3g
    26%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars8.7g
    10%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 733kJ / 175kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked pasta, honey and mustard marinated chicken breast, sweetcorn and peppers in a mustard and honey dressing.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Tender Chicken Breast.
  • Tender chicken breast
  • Fork included
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Chicken Breast (12%), Water, Sweetcorn, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Red Pepper, Yogurt (Milk), Honey, Spirit Vinegar, Mustard Seeds, Sugar, Mustard Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Parsley, Garlic Purée, White Pepper, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Citrus Fibre, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Cornflour, Modified Potato Starch, Black Pepper, Sea Salt, Basil, Chive, Mustard Bran, Thickener (Pectin), Vinegar, Turmeric Extract, Ground Pimento, Turmeric Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU or Thailand

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (300g)
Energy733kJ / 175kcal2200kJ / 524kcal
Fat6.1g18.3g
Saturates1.1g3.3g
Carbohydrate24.1g72.3g
Sugars2.9g8.7g
Fibre1.2g3.6g
Protein5.2g15.6g
Salt0.4g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

lovely

5 stars

good quality chicken and really nice mustard dressing cant go wrong

