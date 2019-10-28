Tesco Honey & Mustard Chicken Pasta 300G

lovely
good quality chicken and really nice mustard dressing cant go wrong
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 733kJ / 175kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Chicken Breast (12%), Water, Sweetcorn, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Red Pepper, Yogurt (Milk), Honey, Spirit Vinegar, Mustard Seeds, Sugar, Mustard Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Parsley, Garlic Purée, White Pepper, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Citrus Fibre, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Cornflour, Modified Potato Starch, Black Pepper, Sea Salt, Basil, Chive, Mustard Bran, Thickener (Pectin), Vinegar, Turmeric Extract, Ground Pimento, Turmeric Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder.
Keep refrigerated.
Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU or Thailand
Contains 1 serving
Tray. Check Locally
300g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (300g)
|Energy
|733kJ / 175kcal
|2200kJ / 524kcal
|Fat
|6.1g
|18.3g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|24.1g
|72.3g
|Sugars
|2.9g
|8.7g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|3.6g
|Protein
|5.2g
|15.6g
|Salt
|0.4g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019