By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Camembert 250G

5(4)Write a review
Tesco Finest Camembert 250G
£ 2.25
£9.00/kg
30g contains
  • Energy354kJ 85kcal
    4%
  • Fat6.6g
    9%
  • Saturates4.9g
    25%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1180kJ / 284kcal

Product Description

  • Full fat soft mould ripened cheese made with microfilltered unpasteurised cows' milk.
  • A creamy cheese traditionally ladled in Normandy, mould ripened for a distinctive earthy flavour
  • Made in Normandy the traditional way with unpasteurised milk. Ladled for the perfect creaminess.
  • Made with unpasteurised milk
  • Ladled for the perfect creaminess
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in France using milk from France

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 8 servings

Warnings

  • Made using unpasteurised milk.Unsuitable for pregnant women, children, the elderly and those susceptible to infection.

Recycling info

Box. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains30g contains
Energy1180kJ / 284kcal354kJ / 85kcal
Fat22.0g6.6g
Saturates16.4g4.9g
Carbohydrate0.5g0.2g
Sugars0.5g0.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein21.0g6.3g
Salt1.7g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Made using unpasteurised milk.Unsuitable for pregnant women, children, the elderly and those susceptible to infection.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Beautiful cheese!

5 stars

An absolutely delicious Camembert - it baked to perfection in the oven and was rich and gooey. Don’t be tempered to buy cheaper, pasteurised versions. They are garbage in comparison and just curdle and and become rubbery if trying to bake.

Amazingly good for an own brand.

5 stars

Picked this up in our local Tesco today. Generally, I find supermarket premium products to be better but not really the best. They can be a little bit of a con. However, this is stunning. It appears to be produced by a respected company, Isigny Sainte-Mère, and though it does not say DOP, it is made from unpasteurized milk and probably in the traditional way. It is full of character, ripens properly to a rich, creamy cheese (you need to leave it out of the fridge for several hours, as normal), and is a pleasure to eat. The price is better than some others, and I see absolutely no reason at all to buy a lesser product. This is proper Camembert and it is good. I would love it if Tesco stopped selling pale imitations and stuck to selling the proper cheeses (and other products) like this. We need more respect for traditional food culture in this country.

DELICIOUS

5 stars

You will love this - it is so delicious.

Very tasty and creamy!

5 stars

Excellent! As creamy and tasty as the finest artisan Camembert type cheeses. It smell horrendous! Absolutely fantastic!

Usually bought next

Tesco British Blue Stilton Cheese 220 G

£ 1.70
£7.73/kg

Tesco Homebake Baguettes 4 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.25/each

Offer

Tesco Finest Red Onion Chutney 230G

£ 1.50
£0.65/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest Assorted Cracker For Cheese 250G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.50
£1.00/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here