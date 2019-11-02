Tesco Finest Camembert 250G

Beautiful cheese!
An absolutely delicious Camembert - it baked to perfection in the oven and was rich and gooey. Don’t be tempered to buy cheaper, pasteurised versions. They are garbage in comparison and just curdle and and become rubbery if trying to bake.
Amazingly good for an own brand.
Picked this up in our local Tesco today. Generally, I find supermarket premium products to be better but not really the best. They can be a little bit of a con. However, this is stunning. It appears to be produced by a respected company, Isigny Sainte-Mère, and though it does not say DOP, it is made from unpasteurized milk and probably in the traditional way. It is full of character, ripens properly to a rich, creamy cheese (you need to leave it out of the fridge for several hours, as normal), and is a pleasure to eat. The price is better than some others, and I see absolutely no reason at all to buy a lesser product. This is proper Camembert and it is good. I would love it if Tesco stopped selling pale imitations and stuck to selling the proper cheeses (and other products) like this. We need more respect for traditional food culture in this country.
DELICIOUS
You will love this - it is so delicious.
Very tasty and creamy!
Excellent! As creamy and tasty as the finest artisan Camembert type cheeses. It smell horrendous! Absolutely fantastic!