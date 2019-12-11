By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water 6 X 1 Litre

3(3)Write a review
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water 6 X 1 Litre
Product Description

  • Carbonated Natural Mineral Water
  • Good to know
  • Water contributes in the maintenance of normal physical and cognitive function and normal regulation of body temperature. At least 2L of water, from all sources, should be consumed per day as part of a healthy diet & lifestyle.
  • Since its foundation in 1899 S.PELLEGRINO has been an iconic symbol of Italian style, fine food and fine living. It's there to refresh those precious moments shared with friends and family at home. It stands proudly on tables of some of the world's most famous restaurants, and it does it all with that certain sparkling style and typical Italian elegance.
  • S.Pellegrino spreads a distinct taste of Italy around the world; a taste of a place where every moment is considered precious. The unique taste of S.Pellegrino mineral water is the product of a natural journey that takes place in the dolomitic mountains overlooking Brembo River valley. It's here, in the untouched lands of Italy's Northwestern Alps that S.Pellegrino begins its 30-year-journey inside the earth. During this journey the water flows slowly through the different rock formations collecting minerals such as calcium, magnesium and potassium as it goes that create the unmistakable taste of S.PELLEGRINO Sparkling Natural Mineral Water.
  • Sparkling natural mineral water
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 6l

Information

Storage

Store in a clean, cool, dry and odourless place, away from direct Best Before End: See Side of the Package Typical Analysis - See Bottle Label

Produce of

Bottled at the source in: San Pellegrino Terme (Bergamo), Italy

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Sanpellegrino S.p.A.,
  • San Pellegrino Terme (BG),
  • Località Ruspino,
  • Italy.

Return to

  • UK Consumer Enquiries (Mon-Fri. 9am-5pm): Freephone - 0800 000030
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Ireland: Stafford Lynch Ltd.
  • Tel: (+353.1) 802 3100

Net Contents

6 x 1l ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Better Than All The Rest

5 stars

It's the best tasting sparkling mineral water. There's no aftertaste and it is pure water which keeps its fizz. It maybe a bit more expensive but I'd rather have a tall glass of San Pellegrino than a bottle full of less expensive mineral water. I've been buying it for years as it makes a refreshing drink on its own and is also good with ice and a slice of lemon. The only improvement would be if it came in a refundable glass bottle

I wish you would do these in glass bottles

1 stars

Yes, however would be better in glass bottles please

Cut the plastic!

3 stars

Please start selling it again in a glass bottle - we don’t want plastic!

