San Pellegrino Sparkling Water 6 X 1 Litre

Better Than All The Rest
It's the best tasting sparkling mineral water. There's no aftertaste and it is pure water which keeps its fizz. It maybe a bit more expensive but I'd rather have a tall glass of San Pellegrino than a bottle full of less expensive mineral water. I've been buying it for years as it makes a refreshing drink on its own and is also good with ice and a slice of lemon. The only improvement would be if it came in a refundable glass bottle
I wish you would do these in glass bottles
Yes, however would be better in glass bottles please
Cut the plastic!
Please start selling it again in a glass bottle - we don’t want plastic!