Nesquik Strawberry Powder 500G

Nesquik Strawberry Powder 500G
£ 3.19
£0.64/100g
Each glass** contains
  • Energy634 kJ 150 kcal
    8%
  • Fat3.5g
    5%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars19.9g
    22%
  • Salt0.23g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100ml**

Product Description

  • Strawberry Flavour Mix with Added Vitamins and Minerals for milk
  • Enjoy Nesquik® Strawberry? Why not also try Nesquik® Chocolate or Banana?
  • Strawberry flavour mix with added vitamins and minerals for milk. NUTRI-START Enjoy Nesquik® as part of a healthy, family breakfast and balanced diet and lifestyle.
  • Vitamin C & Thiamin help the nervous system to function.
  • Vitamin D, calcium# and phosphorus# are needed for normal growth and development of bones.
  • Iron & Zinc help cognitive functions such as memory and concentration.
  • #from semi skimmed milk.
  • Established back in 1948, Nesquik® milkshake powder comes in 4 tasty flavours: Chocolate, Strawberry, Banana and Hot Chocolate.
  • No artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners or preservatives
  • Pack size: 500g
Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavourings, Natural Colour (Beetroot Red), Vitamins (C, Thiamin, D), Minerals (Iron, Zinc)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before End see back of pack

Preparation and Usage

  • To make your perfect Nesquik®...
  • 1. Take 3 tsp (13.5g) of Nesquik® and 200ml of cold semi-skimmed milk
  • 2. Create a paste with the Nesquik® and some of the milk
  • 3. Fill with the remaining milk, stir and enjoy

Number of uses

Makes 38 glasses

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • NESQUIK@uk.nestle.com
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml**Per glass**Reference Intake*%RI*
Energy kJ3186348400
kcal7515020008%
Fat g1.83.5705%
of which: saturates g 1.12.22011%
Carbohydrate g11.222.42609%
of which: sugars g9.919.99022%
Fibre g0.00.0--
Protein g3.67.35015%
Salt g0.110.2364%
Vitamin C mg9.2188023%
Thiamin mg0.080.171.115%
Vitamin D µg0.771.5531%
Calcium mg12524980031%
Phosphorus mg98.019670028%
Iron mg1.12.21415%
Zinc mg0.81.61016%
Vitamins and Minerals----
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One glass (13g+200ml semi-skimmed milk); used as basis for per 100ml----
Makes 38 glasses----

