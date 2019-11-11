Tesco Bread & Butter Pudding 500G

It really is a nice dessert but it could with more
It really is a nice dessert but it could with more fruit and nutmeg for a really great tasting pudding.
Best baked in oven
A bit squishy if done in microwave, probably goodbaked in oven. Rather sweet for my tastes.
Very nice!
We really like this! Plenty of dried fruit, lovely creamy taste, and just enough nutmeg to make it very good.
A favourite!
Lovely! Not far off from the one my mother used to make. A little less sugar would be better - the sultanas give all the sweetness needed and for those who have a really sweet tooth, they can always add more