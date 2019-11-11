By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Bread & Butter Pudding 500G

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Bread & Butter Pudding 500G
£ 2.80
£0.56/100g
1/4 of a pudding
  • Energy1219kJ 292kcal
    15%
  • Fat17.6g
    25%
  • Saturates9.8g
    49%
  • Sugars19.1g
    21%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 975kJ / 234kcal

Product Description

  • Slices of bread and butter set in an egg custard made with whipping cream, scattered with sultanas and nutmeg.
  • Soaked in custard Layered bread in creamy custard, topped with juicy sultanas and nutmeg Our chefs based this pudding on an 18th century recipe, recreating a British classic.
  • Soaked in custard Layered bread in creamy custard, topped with juicy sultanas and nutmeg
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Whipping Cream (Milk) (29%), Whole Milk, Pasteurised Egg, Bread, Sugar, Sultanas (5%), Butter (Milk), Flavouring, Nutmeg, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Bread contains: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Salt, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Soya Flour, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 6 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Chilled: 180°C/Fan 160°C /Gas 4 25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W - 4½ minutes.
900W - 4 minutes
Heat on full power. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Remove outer packaging.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pudding (125g)
Energy975kJ / 234kcal1219kJ / 292kcal
Fat14.1g17.6g
Saturates7.9g9.8g
Carbohydrate20.8g26.0g
Sugars15.3g19.1g
Fibre1.1g1.4g
Protein5.4g6.7g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

It really is a nice dessert but it could with more

5 stars

It really is a nice dessert but it could with more fruit and nutmeg for a really great tasting pudding.

Best baked in oven

3 stars

A bit squishy if done in microwave, probably goodbaked in oven. Rather sweet for my tastes.

Very nice!

4 stars

We really like this! Plenty of dried fruit, lovely creamy taste, and just enough nutmeg to make it very good.

A favourite!

4 stars

Lovely! Not far off from the one my mother used to make. A little less sugar would be better - the sultanas give all the sweetness needed and for those who have a really sweet tooth, they can always add more

