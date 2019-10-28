By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Chicken Caesar Wrap

3.5(8)Write a review
Tesco Chicken Caesar Wrap
£ 2.75
£2.75/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1861kJ 444kcal
    22%
  • Fat20.8g
    30%
  • Saturates3.4g
    17%
  • Sugars3.2g
    4%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1070kJ / 255kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken with Caesar style dressing and lettuce in a tomato tortilla.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Hand Wrapped. Tomato tortilla filled with tender chicken and Caesar style dressing. Carefully handpacked everyday Our wraps are made daily using selected ingredients, then expertly hand rolled in a soft tortilla.
  • Hand Wrapped Tomato tortilla filled with tender chicken and Caesar style dressing. Carefully handpacked everyday
  • Hand wrapped
  • Carefully handpacked - everyday

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Chicken Breast (19%), Rapeseed Oil, Lettuce, Palm Oil, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Humectant (Glycerol), Pasteurised Egg, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Tomato Powder, Salt, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Bell Pepper, Paprika, Black Pepper, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Onion, Garlic Powder, Rice Starch, Basil, Tamarind Concentrate, Dried Egg White, Sunflower Oil, Clove Powder, Ginger Purée.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy1070kJ / 255kcal1861kJ / 444kcal
Fat12.0g20.8g
Saturates1.9g3.4g
Carbohydrate26.6g46.3g
Sugars1.8g3.2g
Fibre1.1g2.0g
Protein9.7g16.9g
Salt0.7g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

I love it its the best

5 stars

I love it its the best

These are absolutely delicious. You'll get the odd

5 stars

These are absolutely delicious. You'll get the odd one that has hardly any sauce but thats a very rare occurrence

When is the chicken not a chicken?

2 stars

I really used to love these, nice cold chicken mingled with a big full salad in a wrap, but not any more = not only have the ingredients shrunk, so much less, I’m now very apprehensive every time I take a bite because, like most items with chicken in made by Tesco, I could bite a nice piece of breast or more likely a lot of tying up bits of chicken stuck together with some gristle or jellied fat in it, and I do not like that at all.

Value for money with meal deal

5 stars

Tasty fresh plenty of chicken and nice sauce

5 stars

5 stars

Delicious, juicy, best tasting wrap.

Not enough filling

1 stars

There’s hardly any filling in it

Let down

2 stars

Meal deal bought. "Chicken Caesar" wrap should be re-named mayonnaise wrap. Literally mayonnaise wrap with tiny pieces of chicken. Poor. My Walkers sensations filled me up more.

Chicken wrap

4 stars

These are very nice. The only comment I would make is that, more often than not, there is very little filling and too much ‘wrap’.

Usually bought next

Hula Hoops Bbq Snacks Grab Bag 50 G

£ 0.85
£1.70/100g

Offer

Mccoy's Flame Grilled Steak Crisps 47.5 G

£ 0.85
£1.79/100g

Offer

Pepsi Max 500Ml

£ 1.10
£0.22/100ml

Offer

Maltesers Kingsize 58.5G

£ 0.80
£1.37/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here