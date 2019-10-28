Tesco Chicken Caesar Wrap

I love it its the best
I love it its the best
These are absolutely delicious. You'll get the odd one that has hardly any sauce but thats a very rare occurrence
When is the chicken not a chicken?
I really used to love these, nice cold chicken mingled with a big full salad in a wrap, but not any more = not only have the ingredients shrunk, so much less, I’m now very apprehensive every time I take a bite because, like most items with chicken in made by Tesco, I could bite a nice piece of breast or more likely a lot of tying up bits of chicken stuck together with some gristle or jellied fat in it, and I do not like that at all.
Value for money with meal deal
Tasty fresh plenty of chicken and nice sauce
5 stars
Delicious, juicy, best tasting wrap.
Not enough filling
There’s hardly any filling in it
Let down
Meal deal bought. "Chicken Caesar" wrap should be re-named mayonnaise wrap. Literally mayonnaise wrap with tiny pieces of chicken. Poor. My Walkers sensations filled me up more.
Chicken wrap
These are very nice. The only comment I would make is that, more often than not, there is very little filling and too much ‘wrap’.