Kool'n'soothe Migraine X4

Product Description
- Soft Gel Sheets
- KooL 'n' Soothe Migraine are soft gel sheets designed to provide immediate cooling relief to the severe discomfort associated with migraine and headaches. Comforting and soothing, they provide a gentle continuous cooling effect for up to 8 hours helping you through your migraine. Kool 'n' Soothe Migraine is non-medicinal so safe to use with pain relief medication to maximise your relief. For best results Kool 'n' Soothe should be used at the first signs of migraine/ headache. Kool 'n' Soothe Migraine is safe to use during pregnancy. Kool 'n' Soothe Migraine can also be used during the hot summer months to cool and refresh.
- 8 hour effect
- Immediate cooling relief for migraine
- Comfort & soothing
- Non-medicinal
Information
Storage
Store in a cool dry place avoiding direct sunlight and high temperatureDo not store in the freezer
Preparation and Usage
- Please read full instructions and precautions prior to use
- Directions for use:
- Cut or tear open the sachet and remove one gel sheet
- Remove transparent film from the back of the gel sheet and discard
- Place gel sheet on the forehead or back of the neck
- If desired cut sheet to suitable size using scissors
- To prevent drying store the unused gel sheet in the foil sachet by folding over the top
- For best results, use each gel only once
Warnings
- Note:
- This product is not suitable for children under 13 years
- Targeted cooling relief to alleviate the forehead during migraine / headache
- This is not a medicine
- This is not intended to bring down body temperature
- Do not use this product on those who have experienced allergic reactions to medicines or cosmetics in the past.
- Precautions:
- Due to the risk of suffocation or choking:
- The disabled or those unable to remove the product by themselves should never be left unattended whilst using this product
- The gel sheet should never be placed on, near or over the nose or mouth
- Do not use this product on those who have experienced allergic reactions to medicines or cosmetics in the past
- Do not apply to wounded, irritated, damaged, sunburned or very sensitive skin
- Use only as directed
- For external use only
- Avoid direct contact with the eyes
- If symptoms persist, seek medical advice
- If excessive redness, irritation, burning or discomfort of the skin develops, discontinue use immediately and seek medical advice
- Side effects or allergic reactions are unlikely. If such an effect occurs, seek medical advice
- The gel sheet will not stick to the skin if the skin is wet, or the gel sheet comes into contact with hair or clothing
Name and address
- Kobayashi Healthcare Europe Ltd.,
- 272 Gunnersbury Avenue,
- Chiswick,
- London,
- W4 5QB,
- UK.
Return to
- Questions / Comments:
- www.kobayashihealthcare.co.uk
Upper age limit
13 Years
Net Contents
4 x Sheets
Safety information
