Optrex Eyedew Dazzling Blue Eye Drops 10Ml

Great stuff
Been using this for years, brilliant, gets rid of redness and makes eyes feel revitalised. Highly recommend.
Optrex is an associate company of Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd.
Aqua, Hamamelis Water, Boric Acid, Glycerin, Disodium EDTA, Polysorbate 80, Sodium Borate, Didecyldimonium Chloride, Naphazoline HCL, CI 42090
Discard 28 days after first opening or if the appearance of the solution changes.
10ml ℮
CHECK BEFORE USE Consult your pharmacist or doctor before use if you are pregnant, if you have any eye disease (eg glaucoma), or have had eye surgery, if you are taking any medicines or receiving medical treatment for high blood pressure, depression, heart disease, diabetes or thyroid disorders.
