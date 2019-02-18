By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Optrex Eyedew Dazzling Blue Eye Drops 10Ml

Product Description

  • Eyedew Dazzling Eye Drops

Optrex is an associate company of Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd.

  • Will give you super white, dazzling eyes in an instant
  • Are suitable for eyes of all colours
  • Pack size: 10ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Hamamelis Water, Boric Acid, Glycerin, Disodium EDTA, Polysorbate 80, Sodium Borate, Didecyldimonium Chloride, Naphazoline HCL, CI 42090

Storage

Discard 28 days after first opening or if the appearance of the solution changes.

Preparation and Usage

  • Check tamper evident seal is intact before first use.
  • Directions
  • Suitable for adults and children over 12 years.
  • Gently squeeze 1 or 2 drops into each eye.
  • Do not use more than 4 times in 24 hours.
  • Should not be used everyday.
  • Only for use in the eyes
  • Do not use whilst or just before wearing soft contact lenses.
  • Stop using and talk to your pharmacist or doctor if you experience eye pain, changes in vision or continued redness of the eyes.
  • Replace cap after use.

Warnings

  • CHECK BEFORE USE
  • Consult your pharmacist or doctor before use if you are pregnant, if you have any eye disease (eg glaucoma), or have had eye surgery, if you are taking any medicines or receiving medical treatment for high blood pressure, depression, heart disease, diabetes or thyroid disorders.

Name and address

  • Optrex Ltd,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 3UH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • www.optrex.co.uk
  • www.optrex.ie

Net Contents

10ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Great stuff

Been using this for years, brilliant, gets rid of redness and makes eyes feel revitalised. Highly recommend.

