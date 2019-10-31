By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ciabatta

3(6)Write a review
Tesco Ciabatta
£ 1.60
£1.60/each
One Slice
  • Energy894kJ 212kcal
    11%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1118kJ / 265kcal

Product Description

  • Stonebaked ciabatta.
  • Ciabatta. Made with extra virgin olive oil (4%) for a light and crisp crust.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (4%), Fermented Durum Wheat Flour, Salt, Yeast, Semolina (Wheat), Rapeseed Oil, Malted Wheat Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

320g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1118kJ / 265kcal894kJ / 212kcal
Fat4.5g3.6g
Saturates0.8g0.7g
Carbohydrate45.3g36.2g
Sugars2.0g1.6g
Fibre2.8g2.2g
Protein9.3g7.5g
Salt0.8g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

not nice

1 stars

this ciabatta received yesterday is like a lump of concrete today. I did not agree to substitution and the product is now useless to me. Please refund. R>A>Broadribb

This ciabatta is excellent, and most important, NB

5 stars

This ciabatta is excellent, and most important, NB Tesco please: your ingredients list states there is NO palm oil in your ciabatta!! Please make more of your breads palm oil free.

Best Ciabatta I've encountered in ages!

5 stars

Best Ciabatta I've encountered in ages!

Leave it on the shelf

1 stars

Don't go near it if you like a ciabatta loaf. There was no packet ciabatta on the shelf so thought i'd try this... I shouldn't have bothered. If I'd wanted an over-crusty farmhouse I would have bought one. It was solid, end was dry so cut off 2". crust was so thick it couldn't be eaten, bread texture was NOT ciabatta. In fact it wasn't even like the pack of 4 you can buy, which weren't available.

Worst ciabatta ever !

1 stars

This is not ciabatta bread and tastes worse than in any other store. It is not even as good as the cheapest, tasteless processed white bread you can get for 50 p. I was duped into buying it because it was still warm and Tesco 'fresh' bread is usually ok but I had to throw it in the bin.

Great tasting ciabatta

5 stars

Buy it all the time, can't get enough of it. It's great when fresh, and lovely toasted the following day

