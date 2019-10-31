Tesco Ciabatta

not nice
this ciabatta received yesterday is like a lump of concrete today. I did not agree to substitution and the product is now useless to me. Please refund. R>A>Broadribb
This ciabatta is excellent, and most important, NB
This ciabatta is excellent, and most important, NB Tesco please: your ingredients list states there is NO palm oil in your ciabatta!! Please make more of your breads palm oil free.
Best Ciabatta I've encountered in ages!
Leave it on the shelf
Don't go near it if you like a ciabatta loaf. There was no packet ciabatta on the shelf so thought i'd try this... I shouldn't have bothered. If I'd wanted an over-crusty farmhouse I would have bought one. It was solid, end was dry so cut off 2". crust was so thick it couldn't be eaten, bread texture was NOT ciabatta. In fact it wasn't even like the pack of 4 you can buy, which weren't available.
Worst ciabatta ever !
This is not ciabatta bread and tastes worse than in any other store. It is not even as good as the cheapest, tasteless processed white bread you can get for 50 p. I was duped into buying it because it was still warm and Tesco 'fresh' bread is usually ok but I had to throw it in the bin.
Great tasting ciabatta
Buy it all the time, can't get enough of it. It's great when fresh, and lovely toasted the following day