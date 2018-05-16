By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Wolf Blass Yellow Label Chardonnay 187Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Wolf Blass Yellow Label Chardonnay 187Ml
£ 2.25
£9.03/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Chardonnay - White Australian Wine
  • A full flavoured Chardonnay from selected vineyards is South Australia, the heartland of Wolf Blass. Classic aromas of peach, melon and stonefruits follow through to a palate with a soft, creamy texture and subtle, integrated oak.
  • Wine of South Australia
  • The classic Yellow Label since 1966
  • The heartland of Wolf Blass wines
  • Created by Wolfgang Blass am in 1966
  • Pack size: 187ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • NOSE Classic peach and stone fruits on the nose, with a restrained hint of oak and gun-flint. PALATE Rich stone fruit flavours with a subtle, integrated oak character, medium-bodied with a soft, creamy texture and a lingering finish

Region of Origin

South Australia

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

2.4

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Wolf Blass

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • A warm, dry start to the season brought on rapid, early flowering. After a much-needed rain in January, summer progressed with warm days and relatively cool nights, perfect for ripening. A burst of heat in late January brought on an early, condensed harvest with wines full of flavour and with good natural balance.

History

  • Wolf Blass Wines, established in 1966, has grown from a humble tin shed to become one of the world's most successful and awarded wineries. Today, Wolf Blass wines are exported to more than 50 countries and are recognised internationally as icons of modern winemaking. The essence of Wolf Blass wines is exemplified through the passion of its custodians, past and present as they continue to create wines of quality, character and consistency.

Regional Information

  • The heartland of Wolf Blass winemaking, Yellow Label has delivered exceptional quality for over 40 years through an outstanding range of South Australian wines. Bright, fruit-driven and full of flavour, Yellow Label wines pair perfectly with food, helping make any meal more of an occasion.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Treasury Wine Estates Emea Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,

Importer address

  • Treasury Wine Estates Emea Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS,

Return to

  • Treasury Wine Estates Emea Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS,
  • UK.
  • www.wolfblass.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

187ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Wolf Blass Yellow Label Cabernet Sauvignon 187Ml

£ 2.25
£9.03/75cl

Tesco Finest Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 187Ml

£ 2.25
£9.03/75cl

Trivento Reserve Malbec 18.7Cl

£ 2.25
£9.03/75cl

Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc 187Ml

£ 2.50
£10.03/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here