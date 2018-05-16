By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Koka Instant Noodles Vegetable Flavour 85G
£ 0.45
£5.30/kg

Product Description

  • Instant Noodles
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 85g

Information

Ingredients

Noodles: Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Seasoning: Salt, Hydrolysed Soy Protein, Flavour Enhancer (E621), Sugar, Vegetable Powder, Chives, Yeast Extract, Spices

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Product of Singapore

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking Instructions:
  • 1. Place noodles into 400ml of boiling water and cook for 2 minutes.
  • 2. Add seasoning and stir.
  • 3. Transfer to bowl and serve.

Number of uses

Serving size (1 pack): 85g; As prepared: 485g

Name and address

  • Tat Hui Foods Pte Ltd.,
  • 37 Quality Road,
  • Jurong,
  • Singapore 618808.

Return to

  • Email: thf@pacific.net.sg
  • www.tathui.com
  • www.kokanoodles.com

Net Contents

85g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as preparedPer serving
Energy 339kJ / 81kcal1646kJ / 393kcal
Fat 3.4g16.6g
of which Saturates 1.6g7.7g
Carbohydrate 10.5g50.7g
of which Sugars 0.6g3.0g
Fibre 0.5g2.3g
Protein 1.9g9.0g
Salt 0.6g3.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

