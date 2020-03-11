By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
5(23)Write a review
Gillette Satin Care Sensitive Skin Shave Gel 200Ml
  • Gillette Satin Care Sensitive women's shaving gel is lightly fragranced and specially designed for sensitive skin. The advanced lubricants provide incredible razor glide for protection against nicks and cuts and leaves you soft and smooth every time you shave. For great results, use with Gillette Venus razors.
  • Women's shaving gel specially designed for sensitive skin
  • Amazing glide for protection against nicks and cuts
  • For soft and satiny smooth skin
  • With aloe vera
  • Lightly fragranced
  • Pack size: 200ML

Aqua, Palmitic Acid, Triethanolamine, Isopentane, Glyceryl Oleate, Stearic Acid, Isobutane, Sorbitol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Parfum, PEG-90M, PEG-23M, Myristic Acid, BHT, Linalool, Lauric Acid, Benzyl Salicylate, Silica, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, CI 42090

  • Gently rub shave gel over wet skin to product a rich lather for a smooth shave.

  • Pressurized container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. 5.1% by mass of the contents are flammable.

  • Procter & Gamble,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey KT13 OXP,
  • UK
  • 0800 445 53 883
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

200 ℮

Excellent!

5 stars

Amazing product and smelt lovely made my legs smooth I love gillet e products would love some new product samples

Excellent!

5 stars

Ive used venus razors for years and love them 10/10 nice clean smooth shave highly recommended

Brilliant product!

5 stars

I have sensitive skin and this is by far the best shaving foam for me. It doesn't irritate my skin at all like other shaving foams have in the past, and makes my skin feel super soft even before applying moisturiser. In terms of cost I think this is decent price and it is similar to other shaving foams on the market. Will continue to buy this product.

Excellent!

5 stars

Have tried so many shaving gels and I found this one is extremely friendly to my skin. Keeps my legs absolutely smooth. Good value for money. I will definitely recommend.

Excellent!

5 stars

Never tried this before as ive never thought of buying it before but thinking with the peoples comments and reviews maybe i need to start buying this to try it out

Excellent!

5 stars

I started using this as it was recommended to me. The razor definately moves easier using this shaving gel. I've also never nicked my skin using this either. I just wish there was something in it to prevent hair regrowth!

Not convinced

3 stars

Although the formula of this is great, just like the other Gilette shaving foams, I thought the 'violet swirl' range was a bit of a gimmick. It costs a fair bit more despite not being any different to the others. I found the scent a bit overpowering and probably wouldn't buy again unless the others were out of stock, as it does the job well.

moisture at its best

5 stars

this is really good at preventing moisture loss while shaving i can tell it has more moisturizing lotion then before flawless skin is easier then you think skin is so smooth and soft no roughness to the skin perfect combination

Very gd

5 stars

Hi there this product has got to b the best one for shaving leafs skin so soft soft If u try it u will love this Recommend

Lovely shaving foam

5 stars

I loved this shaving foam, so soft on my skin and really got a close shave. Didn’t smell that much like violet but still smelt nice!

