Tesco Ibuprofen 200Mg 16 Caplets

WARNING Contains , Do not exceed the stated dose., If symptoms persist consult your doctor., Do not take if you:, Have or have ever had a stomach ulcer, perforation or bleeding., Are allergic to ibuprofen or any ingredients of the product, aspirin or other related painkillers., Are taking other NSAID painkillers, or aspirin with a daily dose above 75mg., Are in the last three months of pregnancy., Speak to a pharmacist or your doctor before taking this product if you:, Have or have had asthma, diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, a stroke, liver, heart, kidney or bowel problems., Are pregnant or trying to get pregnant., Are elderly., Are a smoker., Keep out of reach and sight of children. Do not store above 25°C. Store in the original packaging to protect from light and moisture.