Tesco Ibuprofen 200Mg 16 Caplets

Tesco Ibuprofen 200Mg 16 Caplets
£ 0.55
£0.03/each
  • Ibuprofen 200mg Coated Caplet

Each sugar coated tablet contains 200mg of ibuprofen. Contains: Sucrose. Read the package leaflet for further information. Marketing Authorisation Holder Wockhardt UK Ltd, Ash Road North, Wrexham LL13 9UF, UK PL 29831/0289

Store below 25 degrees centigrade

Packed in United Kingdom, Packed in United Kingdom

  • For oral use. Dose, unless directed otherwise by your doctor. Adults and children over 12 years: One or two tablets up to three times a day as required, with or after food. The dose should not be repeated more frequently than every four hours and not more than three times in any 24 hour period. Do not take for more than ten days without consulting your doctor. Children under 12 years: Do not give to children under 12 years of age except on the advice of your doctor.
  • For oral use.

  • WARNING
  • Contains ,
  • Do not exceed the stated dose.,
  • If symptoms persist consult your doctor.,
  • Do not take if you:,
  • Have or have ever had a stomach ulcer, perforation or bleeding.,
  • Are allergic to ibuprofen or any ingredients of the product, aspirin or other related painkillers.,
  • Are taking other NSAID painkillers, or aspirin with a daily dose above 75mg.,
  • Are in the last three months of pregnancy.,
  • Speak to a pharmacist or your doctor before taking this product if you:,
  • Have or have had asthma, diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, a stroke, liver, heart, kidney or bowel problems.,
  • Are pregnant or trying to get pregnant.,
  • Are elderly.,
  • Are a smoker.,
  • Keep out of reach and sight of children. Do not store above 25°C. Store in the original packaging to protect from light and moisture.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

16 Caplets

Bring them back please!

5 stars

Bring them back please! I haven't been able to buy these in a long time which is disappointing as these are really helpful. I trust this brand, some other brands can sometimes make me have an allergic reaction so please please bring back.

Just what was required

5 stars

Very good. Works well

does what it should

5 stars

does what it should

Always useful, 13p increase eh?

5 stars

Always useful, 13p increase eh?

