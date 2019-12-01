By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wholemeal Loaf Sliced 800G

Wholemeal Loaf Sliced 800G

£ 1.10
£0.14/100g

One slice
  • Energy519kJ 123kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1038kJ / 245kcal

Product Description

  • Wholemeal Loaf 800g Sliced
  • Sliced Wholemeal Loaf. Made with wholemeal flour and free to rise for a light, soft texture. Sliced in store.
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Salt, Dextrose, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Number of uses

16 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (50g)
Energy1038kJ / 245kcal519kJ / 123kcal
Fat1.6g0.8g
Saturates0.4g0.2g
Carbohydrate43.9g22.0g
Sugars2.7g1.4g
Fibre5.2g2.6g
Protein11.2g5.6g
Salt0.7g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

6 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Bought this as trying to find less processed bread

3 stars

Bought this as trying to find less processed bread - this is wholemeal and has a nice short ingredients list. However, it's quite sweet. I know most wholemeal bread has a sweetener - dextrose in this case - but a bit less of it would be nice. Have now found a sugar-free alternative to try.

Lovely bread

5 stars

Excellent bread and as its best on the day of purchase I put it into my freezer and take out slices as I need them. It defrosts very quickly and still taste delicious. I do the same with the seed bread my husband prefers.

This bread tastes delicious however each loaf I ha

2 stars

This bread tastes delicious however each loaf I have had recently has had a massive hole through the centre of the loaf. Virtually unusable. It must be obvious to staff when bread is being sliced so why sell it? Won't be buying any more.

The bread is too soft and yummy if consumed on the

4 stars

The bread is too soft and yummy if consumed on the same day which is claimed here. Next day if you put in fridge it becomes hard but outside it stays fresh for another day.

A find

5 stars

Had this at my sister's in London. Very nice, healthy and versatile

This is simply our favourite family loaf. Please b

5 stars

This is simply our favourite family loaf. Please bake more of them because 9 time out of 10 it is substituted for another type of loaf in our Tesco delivery. It tastes and smells like bread should.

