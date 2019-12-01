Wholemeal Loaf Sliced 800G

Bought this as trying to find less processed bread
Bought this as trying to find less processed bread - this is wholemeal and has a nice short ingredients list. However, it's quite sweet. I know most wholemeal bread has a sweetener - dextrose in this case - but a bit less of it would be nice. Have now found a sugar-free alternative to try.
Lovely bread
Excellent bread and as its best on the day of purchase I put it into my freezer and take out slices as I need them. It defrosts very quickly and still taste delicious. I do the same with the seed bread my husband prefers.
This bread tastes delicious however each loaf I ha
This bread tastes delicious however each loaf I have had recently has had a massive hole through the centre of the loaf. Virtually unusable. It must be obvious to staff when bread is being sliced so why sell it? Won't be buying any more.
The bread is too soft and yummy if consumed on the
The bread is too soft and yummy if consumed on the same day which is claimed here. Next day if you put in fridge it becomes hard but outside it stays fresh for another day.
A find
Had this at my sister's in London. Very nice, healthy and versatile
This is simply our favourite family loaf. Please b
This is simply our favourite family loaf. Please bake more of them because 9 time out of 10 it is substituted for another type of loaf in our Tesco delivery. It tastes and smells like bread should.