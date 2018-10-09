Tesco Finest English Honey 340G

set honey
I have bought this several times now and wouldn't buy any other, its taste is beautiful and the price is very pleasing as well. Tesco finest is the best by far.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1386kJ / 326kcal
Store at room temperature. Do not refrigerate.
Packed in the U.K., Produce of the U.K.
approx. 22 Servings
340g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each tablespoon (15g)
|Energy
|1386kJ / 326kcal
|208kJ / 49kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|81.0g
|12.2g
|Sugars
|81.0g
|12.2g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Caution: Unsuitable for infants under twelve months of age.
