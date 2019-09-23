By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pride Lemon Juice 250Ml

3.5(2)Write a review
Pride Lemon Juice 250Ml
£ 0.70
£0.28/100ml

Product Description

  • Lemon juice made with concentrated lemon juice.
  • Natural strength
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Lemon Juice (from Concentrate), Preservative: Potassium Metabisulphite

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Keep in a cool, dry place and away from direct sunlight. Refrigerate after opening and use within one month.Best Before: See Cap

Produce of

Produced in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not dilute. Shake well before use.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Westmill Foods,
  • 26 Crown Road,
  • Enfield,
  • EN1 1DZ.

Return to

  • Westmill Foods,
  • 26 Crown Road,
  • Enfield,
  • EN1 1DZ.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 103kJ /
-24 kcal
Fat 0.1g
of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrate 1.7g
of which sugars 1.4g
Protein 0.3g
Salt <0.01g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

its okay for the price

2 stars

its okay for the price

good, good quality

5 stars

good, good quality

Usually bought next

Tesco Ingredient Lime Juice 250Ml

£ 0.85
£3.40/litre

Granulated Sugar 1Kg

£ 0.69
£0.69/kg

Tesco Lemons Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Tesco Limes Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here