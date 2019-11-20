By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Baxters Luxury Lobster Bisque Soup 400G

3(3)Write a review
Baxters Luxury Lobster Bisque Soup 400G
£ 1.85
£0.46/100g
  • Pack size: 400g

Best soup ever, if you like lobster you’ll love it

Best soup ever, if you like lobster you’ll love it

Sadly this was one of my favorite soups. I grew up

Sadly this was one of my favorite soups. I grew up with Baxters being scottish. My mother always had soups in a cupboard, when she was not making her own which were YUM. I do not know what Baxters have done to this soup but it is nothing like I remember, too thin it tastes like the lobster has been shown to the Soup not put in it? Shame. All Big Brands now seem to be cutting corners that is also a shame as I feel they have thier reputation to keep up. Even Heinz have gone down Hill badly.

Very disappointing!

Like all Baxter soups this was expensive and overrated.I was very disappointed indeed. The consistency was very thin and the taste was awful. It was more like boiled lobster shells in a thin tomato soup.Next time it’s back to Tesco’s soups that are better value and actually taste like the ingredients listed on the tin.

