Baxters Luxury Lobster Bisque Soup 400G

Best soup ever, if you like lobster you’ll love it
Sadly this was one of my favorite soups. I grew up with Baxters being scottish. My mother always had soups in a cupboard, when she was not making her own which were YUM. I do not know what Baxters have done to this soup but it is nothing like I remember, too thin it tastes like the lobster has been shown to the Soup not put in it? Shame. All Big Brands now seem to be cutting corners that is also a shame as I feel they have thier reputation to keep up. Even Heinz have gone down Hill badly.
Very disappointing!
Like all Baxter soups this was expensive and overrated.I was very disappointed indeed. The consistency was very thin and the taste was awful. It was more like boiled lobster shells in a thin tomato soup.Next time it’s back to Tesco’s soups that are better value and actually taste like the ingredients listed on the tin.