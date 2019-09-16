By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fox's Glacier Mints 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Fox's Glacier Mints 200G
£ 1.00
£0.50/100g

Product Description

  • Mint Flavoured Boiled Sweets
  • Using natural mint oils and no artificial colours we ensure that only the best ingredients are used in Fox's Glacier Mints.
  • Back in 1897 the Fox family started producing sweets. Eric Fox first established Fox's Glacier Mints in 1918. Their sweets, plus delicious new varieties, are still being produced under the watchful eye of 'Peppy' the UK's favourite polar bear.
  • Look out for Fox's Glacier Fruits, made with concentrated fruit juices and no artificial colours.
  • Made with natural mint oils
  • Clearly a better mint
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup (Sulphites), Sugar, Natural Flavouring (0.1% Mint Oil)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Big Bear Confectionery,
  • PO Box 6455,
  • Leicester,
  • LE3 1ZX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Thank you for purchasing Fox's Glacier Mints, we hope you enjoy them. If dissatisfied please return the packet and its contents to:
  • Big Bear Confectionery,
  • Customer Services,
  • PO Box 6455,
  • Leicester,
  • LE3 1ZX,
  • UK.
  • www.foxs.co.uk

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy kJ1568kJ
kcal369kcal
Fat 0.1g
of which saturates Trace
Carbohydrate 92.0g
of which sugars 72.6g
Fibre 0.0g
Protein 0.0g
Salt Trace

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Fox's Glacier Fruits 200G

£ 1.00
£0.50/100g

Werthers Original 135G

£ 1.00
£0.74/100g

Tesco Sweet Shop Lemon Sherbets 200G

£ 0.89
£0.45/100g

Offer

Tesco Milk Chocolate Eclairs 200G

£ 0.89
£0.45/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here