Fox's Glacier Mints 200G

Product Description
- Mint Flavoured Boiled Sweets
- Using natural mint oils and no artificial colours we ensure that only the best ingredients are used in Fox's Glacier Mints.
- Back in 1897 the Fox family started producing sweets. Eric Fox first established Fox's Glacier Mints in 1918. Their sweets, plus delicious new varieties, are still being produced under the watchful eye of 'Peppy' the UK's favourite polar bear.
- Look out for Fox's Glacier Fruits, made with concentrated fruit juices and no artificial colours.
- Made with natural mint oils
- Clearly a better mint
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup (Sulphites), Sugar, Natural Flavouring (0.1% Mint Oil)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Big Bear Confectionery,
- PO Box 6455,
- Leicester,
- LE3 1ZX,
- UK.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy kJ
|1568kJ
|kcal
|369kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|of which saturates
|Trace
|Carbohydrate
|92.0g
|of which sugars
|72.6g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.0g
|Salt
|Trace
