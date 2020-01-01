Tesco Ironing Water Spring Petals 1 Litre

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Tesco ironing water spring petals
  • Tesco Ironing Water Spring Petals
  • FL390/6 Makes ironing easier Beautifully fragranced
  • Designed to make ironing easier, leave clothes with a delicate fragrance and prevent limescale from building up in your appliance.
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

Ironing Water Spring Petals contains amongst other ingredients less than 5% Perfume. Contains preservatives: Benzisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Laurylamine Dipropylenediamine to control microbial deterioration.

Storage

Store upright in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight and do not expose to high temperatures

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • N/A
  • Squeeze side of cap gently and turn anti – clockwise to open. To close, replace cap and turn clockwise until cap clicks in place. Pour directly into the water reservoir of your steam iron. Do not pour back into the bottle from your iron. Do not pour into the water reservoir whilst the iron is switched on.
  • Check iron's user manual to ensure compatibility between the product and the iron. Suitable for all steam irons. Not recommended for steam generator irons.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Litre

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Truly terrible smell. It smells like bubble gum. H

1 stars

Truly terrible smell. It smells like bubble gum. Horrible.

