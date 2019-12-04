By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Stork Original Baking Spread 1Kg

5(57)Write a review
Stork Original Baking Spread 1Kg
£ 2.00
£2.00/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • 70% vegetable fat spread
  For recipes, tips and advice visit www.bakewithstork.com
  • Did you know?
  • Stork contains 63% less saturated fat than butter
  • Bake someone happy!
  Instagram and Facebook @bakewithstork
  For more information, please log onto www.upfield.com/contact
  • Great for baking light, fluffy cakes, marvellous muffins, beautiful brownies and many other delicious bakes.
  • For light, fluffy cakes, rich fabulous bakes, delicious flapjacks, beautiful brownies & much much more.
  • The secret to baking fluffier cakes since 1920.
  • Since 1920 Stork has been the secret ingredients of great bakers.
  • Easy measure guide approx 250g.
  • The secret to light & fluffy cakes
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Oils in varying proportions (70%) (Rapeseed, Palm1, Sunflower), Water, Salt (1.4%), Buttermilk (Milk), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acid (Citric Acid), Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Vitamin A and D, 1Stork is committed to sustainable Palm Oil

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigeratedSuitable for freezing, defrost in refrigerator. For Best Before Date see lid.

Name and address

  • Stork UK and Ireland,
  • PO Box 75608,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU.

Return to

  • Stork UK and Ireland,
  • PO Box 75608,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU.
  • www.bakewithstork.com

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2592kJ/619kcal
Fat 70g
- of which saturates 19g
Carbohydrates<0.5g
- of which sugars <0.5g
Protein <0.5g
Salt 1.4g
Vitamin A 800 µg (100% NRV)
Vitamin D 7.5 µg (150% NRV)
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value-

57 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

would like it more without palm oil

3 stars

would like it more without palm oil

Tasty cakes

5 stars

Easy to scoop out and mix, as was taken out of fridge a few minutes before measuring out required quantity. Cakes were light and airy, despite being cooked for too long. Still have some left, so will be doing more baking over next few weeks. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delightfully tasty

5 stars

I think that Stork Original Spread has a creamy texture and slight sweetness. It is always what you are looking for in spreads and for bakery. What I liked the most is that it is perfectly sweet and easy to apply. Can't wait to buy some more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best cake ever!

5 stars

Lovely, fluffy, light. Makes a great cake and perfect on toast too. Used it in muffins, scones and a sponge. They all stayed so springy and moist. So much better than what I used in the past. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for cakes!

4 stars

This is what you should buy if you need butter or a butter substitute for baking. I made a cake with this and it ended up being light and fluffy! (Remember to get it out the fridge and get it to room temp) combined really well with the sugar and blended easily. Not quite as nice on toast though! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Stork Cakes

5 stars

I think Stork is absolutely brilliant. It blended really well with other products as being soft even out of the fridge so it saves time to wait it to be room temperature, batter for my waffles was really smooth. Waffles turned up to be super yummy and crispy just how i like them !!! Good price as well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Stork cakes

5 stars

This is brill makes the cakes so fluffy loved the bounce will defo buy this in the future . The kids loved making cupcakes as it wasn't as hard the blend the butter and sugar together like it normally does. Price point is good so I'll be happy baking for years to come with this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Surprised taste

5 stars

I tried Stork to my favourite apple pie with ice cream. Usually I used to use a real butter but this time I've tried something else - vegetable fat spread (with buttermilk). I was really surprised because my pie was delicious! And tasted a little bit like a shortbread. All gone in one day! I'm sure it's not my last time with Stork. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Stoke perfect for cakes

5 stars

Not normally my first choice for making cakes but decided to try it! Cakes were lush everyone enjoyed them will definitely use again for future my baking needs [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Stork butter

5 stars

Me and my little one made some yummy cakes with Stork! The cakes tasted so much better than using original butter. We will be using this again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 57 reviews

