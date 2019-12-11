By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rubicon Passion Fruit Juice Drink 1Ltr

4(1)Write a review
Rubicon Passion Fruit Juice Drink 1Ltr
£ 1.00
£0.10/100ml

Offer

Each 200ml serving‡ contains
  • Energy192kJ 45kcal
    2%
  • Fat<0.5g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.5g
    <1%
  • Sugars9.7g
    11%
  • Salt0.03g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 96kJ/23kcal

Product Description

  • Passion Fruit Juice Drink with Sugar and Sweetener
  • Visit us at rubiconexotic.com
  • Don't let it's appearance fool you - the juicy flavours that come from around passion fruits seeds are undeniably mouthwatering. So strap yourself in for a slice of exotic paradise.
  • Introducing our New Range:
  • Rubicon - perfect for everyday, our regular range now contains half the sugar*
  • NEW Rubicon Deluxe - rich, indulgent and true to our original recipe
  • Rubicon Light & Fruity - now with no added sugar**
  • *50% less sugar than our previous recipe
  • **contains naturally occuring sugars from fruit juice
  • Rubicon - the True Taste of the Exotic
  • Still exotic Passionfruit drink that is temptingly tangy and irresistibly intense. And now with half the sugar. What's not to love
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

Water, Passion Fruit Juice from Concentrate (13%), Sugar, Fructose, Stabiliser (Pectin), Flavourings, Vitamin C, Acid (Citric Aid), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Best Before End - See Top of Pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before use
  • Best served chilled

Number of uses

Each pack contains 5 x 200ml servings

Name and address

  • Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
  • Rubicon,
  • A.G.Barr p.l.c.,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK17 8FL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Our Quality Promise
  • We handpick the finest quality fruits to capture real fruit flavour in every one of our drinks
  • We always like to hear what your think of our drinks so feel free to write to us at
  • rubiconconsumercare@agbarr.co.uk
  • Or visit us at www.rubiconexotic.com
Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy96kJ/23kcal
Fat<0.5g
of which saturates<0.5g
Carbohydrate4.8g
of which sugars4.8g
Protein<0.5g
Salt<0.02g
Vitamin C30mg (38%**)
**Percentage of reference intake for an average adult-

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

my favourite drink

4 stars

the quality and not too sweet

